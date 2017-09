Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Inexpensive Bluetooth earbuds are a dime-a-dozen, but if you prefer over ears, today’s your lucky day.



You might not have heard of these Avantree headphones, but they have a stellar 4.4 star average from over 2,600 customers, and run for a whopping 40 hours on a charge. If the battery does somehow die on you, just plug in the included 3.5mm cable, and use them like regular headphones.

Advertisement

They normally sell for around $55, so don’t miss this one-day sale to get them for $41.

More Deals