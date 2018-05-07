LuminAID PackLite Firefly Solar Lantern | $17 | Amazon | Promo code 30KINJADEALS

LuminAID PackLite Max Solar Lantern with USB Charger | $35 | Amazon | Promo code 30KINJADEALS

Avid Shark Tank fans will remember LuminAID, a company that creates inflatable, solar-powered lights that are are designed for both disaster relief and regular camping trips.

Now, they’re back with a whole new product line, and you can save big on two different lights with promo code 30KINJADEALS. The LuminAID PackLite Firefly is a cube-shaped take on the company’s original inflatable lights, and is capable of putting out up to 75 lumens (roughly five or six regular candles), and running for up to 18 hours on its dimmest setting. It can also flicker like a candle if you want to use it while eating dinner, and can recharge itself with an integrated solar panel, or any microUSB charger. That promo code will knock it down to $17.

The more interesting product though is the new LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1, which is bigger than the PackLite Firefly and twice as bright, but more importantly includes a USB port to charge your phone. Granted, that little solar panel and the relatively small 2,000mAh battery mean that you won’t want to rely on it for a full charge, but it could give you enough juice to make an emergency call, even if you’re well off the grid. You can save $15 on yours with code 30KINJADEALS.