These 12 ounce insulated tumblers are perfect for having a glass of wine by the pool, and you can pick one up for just $14 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Constructed of double walled stainless steel with interior copper cladding for extra insulation, they’ll keep drinks hot or cold for hours on end. You can also choose from a bunch of different colors, including wood grain.



Today’s price is actually $2 less than the smaller, 8 ounce model, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.