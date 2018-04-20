Photo: Amazon

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $43 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJABEAT at checkout to save.

