It’s been awhile since Amazon ran a storage and networking Gold Box, but today’s sale appears to be worth the wait.



There aren’t a ton of deals on the storage side of the equation, but highlights include a 1TB portable hard drive for $41, and a 3TB drive for $76. Be sure to head over to Amazon for more options though.

Networking gear is where this sale shines, with a ton of deals on routers, range extenders, ethernet switches, modems, and more. A few highlights are below, but again, you’ll want to visit Amazon’s sale page to see the full list.

Note: This TP-Link Archer C9 actually has an additional $10 clippable coupon on the page, bringing it down to just $70. That probably won’t last long.

More Deals