Amazon’s once again offering a Logitech Gold Box filled with over a dozen great deals on popular computing accessories, for one day only.



The Anywhere Mouse and the classic Performance Mouse MX lead off the mouse deals. Both of these mice include sensors that will work anywhere, including glass tables, and both carry great ratings from thousands of Amazon reviewers.

Gamers have several mice options of their own, including the versatile G602, and the MMO-friendly G600, which has a whopping 20 programmable buttons.

On the topic of gaming, this sale includes two headsets to pick from; one with stereo sound, and another with full 7.1 surround.

And it wouldn’t be a Logitech sale without a few computing accessories, including a HTPC-friendly keyboard and trackpad combo, a solar powered keyboard that never needs a battery, and even a $20 webcam.

There are still more deals to be had if you head over to Amazon, just remember that these prices are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early.