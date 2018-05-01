The brutal and beautiful Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is out on Switch this Friday, which means Prime members only have a few days left to preorder and save 20%. That’s still too costly for a port of a four year old game, but hey, it’s Nintendo, we’ll take the discounts when we can get them.
There Are Only a Few Days Left For Prime Members to Save 20% On Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
