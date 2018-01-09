We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites of the day.



#1: massagers

There is no replacing another human digging their hands and elbows into your back, but mechanical massagers still do a pretty damn good job making you feel broken and fixed at the same time (as any good massage does). Check out Amazon’s sale on at-home massagers for basically any part of the body that feels tension from Brookstone, Homedics, and Beurer. These babies are marked down today only, so cancel that masseuse appointment and order one.

#2: Philips Wake-up light

Philips HF3520 Wake-Up Light | $88 | Amazon | After $25 coupon

Phillips’ insanely popular Wake-Up Light is here to change your life. This is the best model in the lineup, and includes an FM radio and five different natural sounds to wake up to. Grab it right now on Amazon for $88 after clipping the $25 coupon, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Unlike an unsympathetic traditional alarm clock, the Philips Wake-Up Light eases you awake with a gradually-brightening light that simulates a natural sunrise, which is how humans are designed to wake up anyway. After the light gets you out of your REM cycle and ready to wake up, an audible alarm will finish the job at the time of your choosing. Plus, it also doubles as a very warm and pleasant reading light as you’re getting ready to go to sleep.

#3: fitness equipment

Amazon’s January fitness sales continue unabated today, with great prices on both an exercise bike and a rowing machine.



The bike is fairly barebones, utilizing a 40 pound flywheel and manual resistance system, rather than automated programs like you’d see at the gym. That said, it’s only $208 today.

The rowing machine is more expensive at $399, but it uses a tank of water for resistance (appropriate, right?), and includes a screen to track your time, distance, calories, and more. That’s $100 less than usual, and an all-time low.

#4: wemo smart switch

WeMo Smart Switch | $22 | Amazon

The original WeMo Switch was arguably the first successful, mass market smart home gadget out there, and now you can get it for $22. If you’re somehow not familiar, these let you control any device with a physical on/off switch from your phone, with a voice assistant, or even with IFTTT recipes. For example, I used this exact model last month to control my Christmas tree lights.



#5: charging cables

Anker’s PowerLine charging cables have long been reader favorites, and you can save on both nylon-wrapped PowerLine+ Lightning cables and PowerLine USB 3.0 to USB-C cables today.



The Lightning cable 2-pack is $8 less than usual, no promo code required, while the 3-pack of USB-C cables are cheaper than we’ve ever seen them when you use code ANKER863.

#6: filehub plus

RAVPower FileHub Plus | $29 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAFIL

If you travel with any regularity, this versatile little gadget may just be your new best friend. They call it the RAVPower FileHub Plus, but that name doesn’t do it justice, because it’s really three gadgets in one:



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions. 6,000mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets. File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from an SD card, hard drive, or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap SD card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying a more expensive iPad with extra local storage.

#7: urban outfitters

Up to 40% off all home items | Urban Outfitters

Time to get comfy, because Urban Outfitters is having a huge home sale. Take up to 40% off all bedding, pillows, lighting, even furniture, and (urban) outfit your place with fuzzy throw blankets, cable knit pillows, and jersey sheets. Just try not to go overboard because you may never want to get out of bed again.

#8: microSD CARDS

Samsung 128GB microSD Card | $40 | Amazon

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, this 128GB Samsung microSD card is down to $40 today on Amazon. We’ve seen it go as low as $37, but this deal is still $5 less than usual.



#9: Star wars lego set

Whether you’re seeing The Last Jedi for the fifth time, or preparing for Solo: A Star Wars Story, this discounted LEGO Rebel U-Wing Fighter will keep your brain occupied. At $49 (its best price ever) you’ll get an awesome vehicle with working blasters, plus a mini-fig of Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor, and more. Death Star plans and a cheeky British droid to save the day, not included.

#10: voltage tester

Tacklife VT01 Voltage Tester | $8 | Amazon | Promo code LTSJJOHJ

Let me tell you from experience as a kid; getting shocked by an electrical outlet is not pleasant. So if you’re ever planning on doing any electrical work around your house, you’ll want this affordable voltage tester. Just place the tip near a wire or outlet, and it’ll beep and light up if it detects current, and even differentiate between three different voltage levels.



Oh, and it’s a flashlight too. Nice.

