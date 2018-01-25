The release of the Sonos One effectively pushed the going rate of the old Play:1 down to $150, but right now on Amazon, you can get the white model for an even cheaper $137.



The Play:1 sounds exactly the same as the new One (that is to say, it sounds great), and you can even combine two Play:1s into a stereo pair, or scatter them all over your home for multi-room listening. Sonos is expected to offer a 2-for-$349 deal on the new model tomorrow, but honestly, this is probably a better deal for most people.