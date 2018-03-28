Tacklife Electric Arc LIghter | $10 | Amazon | Promo code C2E85A9F
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Electric arc lighters are so...hot right now. But this model from Tacklife is about the size of a USB flash drive, making it one of the smallest on the market. I own it myself, and it works great. Just $10 today with promo code C2E85A9F.