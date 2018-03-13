DropMix | $62 | Amazon

DropMix is an NFC-enabled card game that basically turns you into a remix artist, and it’s down to $62 on Amazon right now. .

Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.

We saw the game drop briefly to $50 at the beginning of the year, but this is the best price we’ve seen since.

