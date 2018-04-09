It’s an axe. It’s a saw. It’s cheaper than ever.

Off Grid Tools’ Survival Axe incorporates a 6" fold-out saw blade, a hammer head, hex sockets, a window breaker, a seatbelt cutter, and naturally, a bottle opener, all into one tool that looks like a prop from your favorite action movie. Today’s deal is the best we’ve ever seen, so grab one before they’re all chopped down.

Note: We’ve previously posted a deal on a very similar product from the same company (currently on sale for an all-time low $60). That one is made in the USA, and uses 1055 carbon steel for the hatchet blade, while today’s model is made in China from 420 steel.