You can and should shower your mom in gifts this Mother’s Day, but you don’t need to overspend to do it. We’ll be updating this post with our favorite gift-friendly deals from now until the big day, so keep checking back until you find that perfect something for your mom.



Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

Is it cliché? Sure, a little. But what mom wouldn’t want to get a bunch of fancy chocolate-covered berries for Mother’s Day?



From now until the big day, you can save 25% off any $39+ order from Shari’s Berries when you use our special link. The discount will work sitewide, but you’ll find their mother’s day selection here, which is a good place to start.

Arrangements that start over $39 will show the discount by default, but you can add on cards, ribbons, or a box of cake balls to some of the cheaper options to get over the discount threshold.

You don’t need a yard, or even any gardening skills to grow your own food at home; you just need one of these Click and Grow countertop gardens. Both the Smart Garden 3 and the Smart Garden 9 are 25% off for Mother’s Day.

To start growing, you simply pop in the seed pods, pour in some water, plug into a power outlet, and the machine does the rest - even alerting you when it needs more water. As you may have guessed, the Smart Garden 3 has accommodations for three plants and the Smart Garden 9 has nine slots, both include enough seed pods to get you started with a full garden. These also make great gifts.

Gel manicures are A Thing right now, but paying for one (especially if you’ve already mastered the art of painting your nails) seems redundant. Amazon is having a one-day sale on a bunch of different nail dryers. And with a 4.3 average rating with over 1,200 reviews on a few of them, this may be your best time-and-money-saving investment yet.

Marc Jacobs Beauty makes some pretty stellar products, with a lot of them in my own personal collection. Their lipstick is highly pigmented, as is their nail lacquer. And with 20% off with the code MJBFRIENDS you can stock up on some staple beauty products.

I recently bought the Magic Marc’er Liquid Eyeliner and let me tell you, this thing is a game-changer. I accidentally fell asleep with it on and it was still practically perfect the next day. And I mean, for $24, it’d better be. I also own the Feather Noir mascara, which is great for everyday makeup and bottom lashes.

I’m not the biggest fan of mud and clay masks but the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has survived the testament of beauty time. With a 4.4 star rating with over 17,000 (yes, thousand) reviews, it’s safe to say this shit works. And, for $11 you get a giant, 2lb tub of the stuff that’ll last you until you’re as dried up and powdery as the mask itself.



Target has updated their beauty offerings with an insane amount of options. They expanded their Kristin Ess products, added brands like Lip Bar and HALEY’S, and added a bunch of bliss products that you’re going to want to pick up. That being said, if you spend $30 on beauty products, you’ll get a $10 gift card.

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money because they’re doing a buy one, get one free sale sitewide when you use the code MAYBOGO.

Get beautiful skin and get free stuff at the same time. Pick up a $20 Amazon Luxury Beauty Daily Skin Care Sample Box, which is a little more all-encompassing than the typical beauty box, and receive equivalent credit to use on select beauty products. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.



There’s no better time to stock up on really great skin care than right now. Grab $20 off from Origins and free shipping, on orders of $45+ with the code FAMILY Plus, if you spend $65+, you’ll grab a free full-size gift. Give yourself the gift of great skin.

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code MOM35 and grab the Agnes, Baer, and Joule for 35% off.



Note: The code works for any regular-price watch as well.

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with a buy one, get one 60% off sale. Use the code BOGO60 and you can grab plenty of pairs for under $10, so you really have no excuse not to get more than one.

If you want a Big Green Egg charcoal grill, but don’t want to cash in your 401(k) to buy one, this Char-Griller alternative is down to $255 on Amazon today, the best price in months.



The Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker features a 306 square inch cast iron cooking surface (which is most similar to the $829 large Big Green Egg), and traps heat inside a heavily-insulated stainless steel body. For those of you that follow Drew Magary’s culinary adventures, this is the grill he used to become a big bad smokeboy.

Obviously, this isn’t the “real thing,” but the consensus among Amazon reviewers is that it’s at least nearly as good, which sounds like a decent compromise considering it’s less than 1/4 of the price, and comes with a stable cart and folding shelves, both of which you’d need to buy separately with the Egg.

If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a wake-up light, the gist is that the light turns on and gradually brightens for 30 minutes prior to your alarm going off. This sunrise simulation usually won’t wake you up, but it will jog you out of deep sleep and get you ready to wake up, so you don’t feel like garbage for half the morning. I’ve owned one for years now, and I swear by it.

In addition to the cool, donut-like design, the high end Philips Somneo includes tons of lighting options, built-in white noise, a breathing relaxation mode that you can use when going to sleep at night, a USB charging port for your phone, and a bunch of wake-up sounds. The best feature though? <Music from a heavenly choir rains down from the sky> An eight hour battery backup so a power outage won’t mess up your alarm! Finally! Its price has been falling precipitously over the last few weeks, and it’s now down to $119. Prior to this month, it rarely dropped below $160.

Mother’s Day is 11 days away, so if you’re on the hunt for a gift, you’re sure to find your mom’s favorite chocolate in this Amazon sale. They have the fancy Ferrero Rocher, Lindt, and Godiva boxes, the more classic favorites like Reese’s and Hershey’s, and more.

This deal will only last until the end of the day or until the chocolate sells out, so don’t wait too long.

<Blows into bugle> Attention, everyone. The best Instant Pot you can buy is on sale, if you hurry. You should buy one.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. For a limited time (probably very limited), the 6 qt. version is on sale for $40 off, bringing it to within $10 of the price of the regular model.

We saw a similar deal on the 3 qt. model yesterday, and it was gone within hours.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since they were on Kickstarter.



You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on Gear, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

All you have to do is use promo code LIBERTYZ at checkout to save a whopping $40. That’s $10 better than the last deal we saw, back before Valentine’s Day.

While AirPods offer the most seamless headphone experience for iPhone owners, BeatsX are probably a close second, and you can get a pair for an all-time low $90 today on Amazon.



