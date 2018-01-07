Right now, Amazon is taking $60 off the Kindle Oasis, knocking it down to $300, $10 less than the best price we’ve ever seen it been listed at. $300 is still a lot for an ebook reader, but if you’re a dedicated reader, it might be worth it.
The Kindle Oasis Just Got Its Biggest Discount Ever
