Nespresso Essenza Mini | $76 | Woot

Nespresso is the easiest way to make solid espresso at home, and their newest brewer is the most space efficient one yet.

The Nespresso Essenza Mini still achieves 19 bars of pressure, well above the 15 you really need for decent espresso, and it does it while only taking up a small sliver of counter space. This model (designed by Breville) usually sells for around $120, and $76 is within $1 of the best price we’ve seen (around Black Friday last year). You could spend a lot of money to buy a 40 pound behemoth that made slightly better coffee, sure, but if Nespresso is good enough for Boris Diaw, it’s probably good enough for you.