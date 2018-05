Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s run bundles in the past with tools for game developers, but the new CRYENGINE bundle is worth checking out, even if you’ve never seen a line of code in your life.



In addition to training videos and CRYENGINE assets, the bundle includes a bunch of games that were made with the engine, including a couple of games from the Sniper series, and Homefront: The Revolution. As always, you can name your own price, but you’ll need to pledge $15 to get access to everything.