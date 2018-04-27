If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a wake-up light, the gist is that the light turns on and gradually brightens for 30 minutes prior to your alarm going off. This sunrise simulation usually won’t wake you up, but it will jog you out of deep sleep and get you ready to wake up, so you don’t feel like garbage for half the morning. I’ve owned one for years now, and I swear by it.

In addition to the cool, donut-like design, the high end Philips Somneo includes tons of lighting options, built-in white noise, a breathing relaxation mode that you can use when going to sleep at night, a USB charging port for your phone, and a bunch of wake-up sounds. The best feature though? <Music from a heavenly choir rains down from the sky> An eight hour battery backup so a power outage won’t mess up your alarm! Finally! Amazon’s marked it down to $143 today, an all-time low.

On the other end of the spectrum, the entry-level HF3500 is also down to $45, from its usual $50. The model only has one alarm, one color of light, and no battery backup, but it’s the one that’s been on my nightstand for years, and it gets the job done.