Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

The Star Wars “Complete Saga” Blu-ray isn’t actually complete anymore, since it doesn’t include any of Disney’s Star Wars entries, but $40 is still the best price we’ve seen on the first six films by nearly $20. You also get audio commentary on each movie, 45 deleted scenes, and three bonus discs full of extra featurettes.