Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection only launched a couple weeks ago, but it’s already being marked down, this week only. Pick up the only seagull-emblazoned sweater you could ever need, plus skirts, parkas, denim jackets, and more.