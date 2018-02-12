If the mixed doubles curling and the snowboard teen have infected you with Olympic Fever, the Criterion Collection’s massive Olympic documentary box set is down to $200 today, an all-time low price, and half what it cost when it came out last year.



This set includes documentaries from every Olympiad since 1948, and several others dating back to 1912, the oldest Olympics from which footage is still available. All in all, it’s 32 discs totaling more than 100 hours, so watching the whole thing would be an Olympic-level achievement in its own right, but I’m sure there are some sports fans out there who would love it.