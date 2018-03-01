We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. Just note that this is a digital code, so make sure you have enough hard drive space.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
The Complete Horizon Zero Dawn Has Never Been Cheaper
We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering the best deal yet on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. Just note that this is a digital code, so make sure you have enough hard drive space.