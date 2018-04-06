Graphic: Shep McAllister

You probably looked at that image up there and laughed. But let me tell you, there’s nothing funny about turning on the bathroom light in the middle of the night. Because as soon as you hit that switch, you know you’re not getting back to sleep for another hour.



The GlowBowl Fresh fits on just about any toilet, is motion activated, and can even output 13 different colors of light at five different brightness levels. This particular model also includes an integrated air freshener, which just makes sense. It normally sells for about $15, and is worth every penny, but you can pick one up from Amazon right now for $12.

Just note that it runs off AAA batteries, so we recommend picking up rechargeables if you don’t already own them.