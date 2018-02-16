President’s Day isn’t until Monday, but most of the best apparel sales have already started. Here are our favorites so far, and we’ll keep updating this post as we find more.



Apparel

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 20% off. This lasts through Monday, so you have a good amount of time to pick up some discounts.

Sperry is known for having some pretty good deals floating around, but right now, there are two sales you should take advantage of before the weather gets nice.

First, pick up two pairs of select shoes for just $119 when you use the code KINJA. Choose from boat shoes, rain boots, sandals, and more.

Or, if you want to get in touch with The Force, Sperry is marking down all of their Star Wars collection to just $35 with the code THEFORCE.

Plus, both sales include free shipping.

It’s no surprise that Amazon stocks a ton of coats, but right now, they’re discounted to prices you don’t want to miss. Pick up outerwear for the whole family from Wantdo, with everything under $75. Grab a rain coat, a ski jacket, a down vest, and more, and suffer through the last few weeks of winter with the appropriate layers.



Note: as is always with Amazon apparel, prices will vary depending on size and color.

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including the perfect spring rain jacket in new colors), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Pick up HEATTECH for the whole family, or new outerwear for your upcoming travels.

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to 60% off women’s, men’s, kids, and home goods, starting at just $5. It’s silly not to at least take a look.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway, but you’ll score suede or silk pieces at ungodly low prices.

Athleta is the Old Navy/GAP/Banana Republic brand that focuses solely on activewear. And while they normally don’t have sales, they’re giving you an additional 20% off their entire sale section when you use the code EXTRA20. There’s basically anything you could need for working out and hanging out, from linen pants, to moisture-wicking tanks.

You probably already got your Bean boots from last year and are ready for whatever 2018 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, or you need a new pair, L.L.Bean is giving you 25% off any order of with the code GET25. Stave off what’s left of the winter weather in the best way you know how.

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

ASOS is already known for having a pretty affordable price range, but now they’re giving you 15% off literally everything they carry with the code PREZDAY. That includes beauty (with brands like The Ordinary) and sale items.



Amazon makes their own puffer down jackets now, because of course they do, and the entire line is on sale today for some of the best prices we’ve ever seen. You should be able to find all of the options here, but you can choose from vests, jackets, hooded jackets, and even full-length coats. You also get to pick from a bunch of different colors of each item.

Shep ordered one of these late last year (the non-hooded men’s jacket), and says it was very warm, but it did run a little big, so you might want to order a size down.

The best pair of jeans I ever bought were BDG jeans from Urban Outfitters. They lasted me through high school and into college before basically disintegrating. Now’s your chance to find your own best pair of jeans with their buy one, get 50% off all BDG brand jeans sale at Urban.

Anthropologie will always be a good destination to start looking for something unique. Right now, they’re taking an extra 40% off everything in their sale section, including their impressive home goods. No code is needed to get the discount, just add all your stuff to your cart and checkout.

Wildfox is basically the originator of high-end novelty tees, but they’re usually crazy over-priced. But with Nordstrom Rack’s sale, you can get really fun (and a little funny) novelty sweaters for a lot less than their normal prices.





BEAUTY

Kiko Milano Cosmetics is a rare, but versatile drugstore brand. They’re on the higher-end of the prices you see in your local Walgreens or CVS, but right now, use the code PRESIDENT at check out and take 10% off when you spend up to $24.99, 20% when you spend up to $44.99, or 30% off when you spend $45+.



When it comes to figuring out what your skin needs, Dr. Brandt skincare is where it’s at, plus they know how to work a viral internet product. Their magnetic face mask blew up across blogs and Instagram stories, and right now you can pick it up, plus any of their other bestsellers, for 40% off with the code PREZ18.

Lancôme is one of those beauty brands that you expect to be exorbitantly expensive for no reason, when they aren’t really all that crazily priced. Right now, use the code NEWYEAR20 and take 20% off any order making the already fancy-schmancy products even more affordable.

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only.

This week includes:



