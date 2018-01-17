Black Friday’s most popular PlayStation VR bundle is finally back in stock on Monoprice for $370. That’s about $20 more than we saw on Black Friday, but by any other measure, it’s a great deal. You get the headset, the camera, two Move controllers, and a copy of Skyrim. Just remember that if you take an arrow to the knee, it’s not actually real.
