Kick off 2018 by saving on fitness supplements to help you hit your resolutions, cookware to make your kitchen more enjoyable and productive, and extremely soft underwear that you’ll enjoy all year ‘round.

Top Tech Deals

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $40 for a 2-pack right now. These things add smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

Twelve South ActionSleeve | $15 | Amazon

The Apple Watch is a pretty great fitness tracker, but some exercises don’t lend themselves to wrist-worn wearables. To solve for this, Twelve South makes an Apple Watch strap that goes around your bicep, and it’s just $15 today in multiple sizes and colors.



It’s 2018 now, and all surge protectors should have USB ports from this point forward.



It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



APC BGE50ML UPS Backup Power Supply | $31 | Amazon |Clip the $13 coupon

Update: Now up to $35 after coupon, which is still a pretty good deal.

If you use a desktop computer, a good UPS battery backup will keep it running without any interruption in the event of a power outage, which means you won’t lose any unsaved work. But even if you’re a laptop user, this could still run lamps, your router and modem, or any other low-draw devices until the power comes back on. This particular model even includes some USB ports for charging your mobile devices.



iClever 15000mAh Peak 600amp Portable Car Jump Starter | $50 | Amazon | Use code BBQBBQ22

You may not think you need one of these portable jump starters, and at this very moment, you probably don’t. But there will come a time where you’re late for an appointment or stuck in the middle of nowhere, and waiting around for a good samaritan to come jump your battery just isn’t a viable option.



This model from iClever puts out a whopping 600A, which is far more than most similar products, and enough to start just about any car.

Anker SoundBuds Tag | $18 | Amazon | Promo code ANKX3232

Anker’s original SoundBuds are your favorite affordable wireless earbuds, but the newer SoundBuds Tag just got their biggest discount ever. $18 is $12 less than usual, and the best price we’ve ever seen.



The Tags basically appear to be a slightly tweaked version of the SoundBuds Sport, boasting a redesigned remote and better ear tips. Like the Sports though, they’ll still turn off when you connect the two magnetic earpieces together, and turn back on once you pull them apart. Smart.

Top Home Deals

AccuPark Vehicle Parking Aid | $7 | Amazon

I know that you, an well-above-average driver, doesn’t need a parking aid to pull the correct distance into the garage. But maybe you have a spouse or a kid who is a far worse driver than you are, and could use the help.



If you’re envious of All-Clad pans, but don’t want to take out a second mortgage or sell a kidney to afford them, this Cuisinart MultiClad Pro set is a terrific alternative for a fraction of the price.



Like All-Clad, all of these pans are built with a tri-ply steel-aluminum-steel construction, which ensures durability, a non-reactive cooking surface, and fast, even heating. This set has pretty much every pan most home chefs need for basic food prep for just $140, but I suspect it will sell out quickly, so don’t let this deal overcook.

You should probably own a hammer drill and impact driver anyway, so if you don’t already own them, you can pick a FREE bare tool of your choice when you buy this combo kit for $294 today. Just be sure that both the combo kit and the bare tool you select are shipped and sold by Amazon directly.



Gaiam Evolve Balance Board for Standing Desk | $40 | Amazon

Standing desks are great for you, but working standing on a balance board while you work is even better. This one from Gaiam is designed specifically for standing desks, and it’s never been cheaper.



simplehuman Dish Rack | $62 | Amazon

I didn’t give much thought to my dish rack until I went to my mom’s house and she had this simplehuman beauty. It’s a small thing, but it looks so much nicer than the flimsy $15 ones you can buy at the grocery store and it is incredibly functional.

This product was missing from simplehuman’s Black Friday sale and discounts on anything related to this brand are rare, so today is the day to get this normally-$80 dish rack for $62.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Supplement Sale | Amazon

We made it to another year, which means Amazon is going to spend the next few weeks trying to sell us all fitness-related stuff to help with those New Year’s Resolutions. Today, they’re kicking off 2018 with a solid sale on supplements from a variety of manufacturers.



In addition to the discounted prices, some options also have extra coupons available when you use Subscribe & Save. For example, this tub of C4 pre-workout powder basically always costs $50 on Amazon, but that’s knocked down to $35 today, $33 with Subscribe & Save, or just $24 when you clip the included 30% coupon on the page. That’s just one example of the great deals here, so I’d stock up.

Fitness Equipment Sale | Amazon

All of those discounted supplements won’t do you any good unless you, you know, exercise. Luckily, Amazon’s running a concurrent sale on a bunch of fitness gear, including medicine balls, exercise bikes, resistance bands, kinesiology tape, and a lot more. It’s a wide-ranging sale, so let us know what you recommend in the comments.

Update: This sale ends January 2, so get your orders in now.

Nordstrom has three large sales each year: The Anniversary Sale and two Half-Yearly Sales. Well, this week marks the end of the second half of the year, so Nordstrom is taking up to 50% off a boatload of styles. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.

David Archy Modal Underwear Sale | Amazon

You know those MeUndies ads that pop up between the baby announcements and Russian troll news sites on your Facebook feed? People love that underwear so much because it’s made out of soft, moisture wicking modal fabric that feels really good down there.



But you don’t need to pay MeUndies prices to treat your nether regions better in 2018; this discounted modal underwear from David Archy is made of the same stuff for a fraction of the cost. Prices vary a bit based on the style, but you’re generally looking in the neighborhood of $5 per pair with this sale, plus Prime shipping.

I haven’t tried this particular David Archy style, but I have a few pairs of their ExOfficio-like performance boxer briefs, and they’re honestly like 99% as good as the real thing.

Clear the Rack | Nordstrom Rack

Note: This deal ends today, so get your orders in now.

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off. This lasts through Sunday, so you have a good amount of time to pick up some discounts.

Remington Shortcut Pro Haircut Kit | $28 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon

If you’re enough of a daredevil to give yourself a haircut, Remington’s Shortcut Pro makes the process as simple as possible.



For an all-time low $28 (after clipping the $10 coupon), the Shortcut Pro can run for 40 minutes on its built-in lithium-ion battery, and includes nine different length combs to customize your look. And unlike most electric trimmers, it’s shaped like a puck, rather than a wand, which makes it much easier to maneuver around the back of your own head. Just note that you won’t see the $10 discount until checkout.

HeatTech Sale | Uniqlo

I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but for most of the country, it’s cold outside. Like, way too cold. Luckily, Uniqlo’s running another sale on its awesome HeatTech gear for both men and women.



Eddie Bauer makes great stuff all year ‘round, but their wares really shine in the winter, and you can stock up on coats, pants, boots, and pretty much everything else from their semi-annual sale, including a rare deal on the iconic Downlight Stormdown jacket for men and women, which can keep you warm in temperatures well below zero.

CYZ Long Johns | ~$8 | Amazon | After 30% coupon

I’m pretty sure I could spend every day of the next three months in long johns, and with this 30% off Amazon coupon, I could probably afford to. Choose from multiple sizes and colors, all for about $8 at checkout.

Philips Norelco Multigrom 5000 | $20 | Amazon

The Philips Norelco Multigroom is actually a ton of shaving tools in one: A beard trimmer, a hair cutter, and a body groomer. $20 gets you the trimmer, 13 length combs, a precision trimming attachment, a nose hair trimmer, a wide hair-cutting blade, and more. Oh, and the whole thing runs for up to three hours on a charge, so you won’t have to travel with the charger.

Top Media Deals

Books To Read In Your Lifetime Kindle Sale | $1 - $5 | Amazon

You can better yourself with today’s Kindle sale, full of classic books (like The Lord of the Rings and The Odyssey), books about world changers (like I Am Malala), and a book about a cat that pees on things. So you’ll be sure to find something you’ll love, all $5 or less. This sale only lasts through the end of the day, so what are you waiting for?

Harry Potter Films [Digital] | $7 Each | Amazon

Amazon’s waving its discount wand on the Harry Potter franchise, with all eight Hogwarts-centric films on sale for just $7 digitally.

Top Gaming Deals

Fallout 4 Vault Boy | $8 | Amazon

The Fuko POP Fallout 4 Vault Boy is the next best thing to a Vault Boy bobblehead.



