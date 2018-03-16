GIF

#1: plasma lighter

Plasma lighters are the lighter, evolved. They can light things on fire while fixing the three biggest problems with traditional lighters:

Fuel - This lighter doesn’t need fuel; you recharge it over USB. How cool is that?

Wind - Since it’s using tiny electrical coils to create heat rather than an open flame, it can’t be blown out.

Orientation - You can use a plasma lighter upside down without burning your fingers, which makes lighting candles a lot easier.

We covered the Sparkr Mini here, and now you can get the 2.0 version of the lighter for an all-time low $19 with promo code L5IMQBFO, down from its usual $30. That’s a few bucks more than some other electric lighters we’ve seen, but the Sparkr Mini is one of the most compact models out there, featuring two criss-crossing arcs for a more reliable spark, a built-in flashlight, and a fiddle-friendly flip top.

Most of its dodgy Amazon reviews focus on the fact that the flashlight could turn itself on in your pocket, but that’s been fixed in this 2.0 version by switching it to a three button press. This model also uses a different frequency to eliminate the high-pitched buzzing that’s commonplace with these products.

#2: ao coolers

Photo: Amazon

Just in time for picnic season, four different sizes of AO brand coolers are on sale for the best prices in about a year today.



These were a finalist in our best cooler reader poll, and it’s easy to see why. All four are guaranteed to keep ice frozen for 24 hours in 120 degree weather (editor’s note: JFC what are you doing in 120 degree weather?), and they also feature a side pocket for snacks. All you have to do is pick the size you want.

#3: microblade

GIF

If you’re the type to carry around a blade on the daily, your options are about to get a lot more portable. Hot off the heels of a hugely successful crowdfunding campaign, the lilliputian WESN Titanium Microblade will officially launch in retail this month, but you can still preorder through Indiegogo Indemand to save 10% on a single blade, or 15% on two.



#4: keyboard for your tv

Photo: Amazon

Little known fact: Entering your Netflix password on a TV with a game controller is technically considered torture under the Geneva Convention.

If you’re still subjecting yourself to this misery, do yourself a favor and pick up this $10 wireless keyboard/trackpad remote (with promo code BQZZXVBB). It’s kind of ugly looking, but it’ll get the job done on your PS4, Xbox One, smart TV, or home theater PC.

#5: free fire tv with directv

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

While you can still get a free Apple TV when you prepay for three months of DIRECTV Now, or get your first three months of the service for just $10 each, the company just brought back perhaps its best deal of all: A free Fire TV for buying just a single month of the service.



Unfortunately, this doesn’t stack with the $10 introductory offer, so you’ll have to pay $35 for that first month of service. But even if you cancel immediately, that 4K and HDR-compatible Fire TV is yours to keep. It normally costs $70 on its own, so this is essentially a 50% discount, plus you get a month of DIRECTV Now.

#6: oled tvs

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 2017 OLED LG C7P TV is down to $1397 today on eBay, or $2100 for 65", about $300 and $500 less than Amazon, respectively.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

#7: perry ellis

Screenshot: Perry Ellis

A well-fitted suit is something everyone should have in their closet, but it’s hard to justify dropping a bunch of money on something you’ll barely wear. Entire the Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Suit Sale. With a huge selection of styles, colors, and cuts, this sale will help you look sharp without breaking the bank.

Or, if you’re in need of other wardrobe staples, their entire sale section is an extra 40% off, no code needed.

#8: star Trek blu-ray

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Set a course for Amazon and prepare your warp drives, because this Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Complete Series Blu-ray set is just $86, the lowest price ever.

#9: outdoor seating

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Believe it or not, the first day of spring is next Tuesday, and you can be ready with Amazon’s one-day sale on outdoor seating.



Inside, you’ll find deals on folding chairs, recliners, swinging benches, and even, uh, an outdoor storage box that you can sit on top of. There’s a seat here to fit every budget, so get your order in, and hope the weather cooperates.

#10: $10 off soylent

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). Use promo code 10TRYSOYLENT to save $10 on a 12-pack of your favorite flavor, or a variety pack to try several.