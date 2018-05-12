Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even at full price, TCL’s P-series is one of the best deals in the history of TVs. For $600, it includes 4K resolution, 72 local dimming zones for better contrast, and most impressively of all at this price, Dolby Vision HDR, which is hard to find in sub-$1000 sets.



Today only, Best Buy’s taking an extra $100 off the already-affordable 55" set, bringing it down to just $500. You can read more about it here, but just note that the Gizmodo review is about the $650 P607, instead of the $600 P605, but the only difference is that the 607 has a better remote. The picture quality is identical.