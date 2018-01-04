Humble Monthly | $20 Humble Store gift card with one year subscription

The Humble Monthly subscription plan delivers you a selection of new games (to keep!) every month, gives you 10% off everything in the Humble Store, and donates 5% of each month’s proceeds to charity. If you prefer to play your games on PC, it might just be the best deal in gaming.



For a limited time, if you prepay for a full year at $11 per month, they’ll throw in a $20 Humble Store gift card that you can spend on pretty much any game that you’d find on Steam. Can’t argue with that.

Plus, today just happens to be a particularly great time to join, as you’ll get this month’s set of games (including Quantum Break), plus the next set once they’re released tomorrow.