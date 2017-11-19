You don’t need to stand in line at the crack of dawn or risk being trampled to death to score the best Black Friday deals; they’re all available online, and we’re collecting the best ones right here.

The first batch of Amazon’s expected Black Friday device discounts went live today, so if any of them have been on your wish list, we don’t expect you’ll see a better price this year. Here’s what you can save on so far:



Tablets

Amazon’s small, ultra-affordable tablets aren’t included in this batch of deals (unless you’re interested in the Kids Editions), but the brand new 10" model is an absolute steal at $100. That gets you a 1080p display, 32GB of storage (with a microSD card slot if you want to expand that), 10 hours of battery life, and of course, Alexa. You could do a whole lot worse for a portable entertainment device.

Kindles

The two entry level Kindles are both $30 off, with additional savings available on Kids and Essentials bundles. Our advice - get the Paperwhite. The extra $40 is well worth a screen that’s twice as sharp, and includes a backlight.

Amazon’s entire selection of Dash buttons is 50% off, bringing them all down to $2.50. The first time you use them though, you’ll still get a $5 account credit, so you actually stand to (sort of) make money here.

$800 is an exceptionally good price for any 65" 4K TV, but it’s hard to believe you can get one for that price from Samsung. It’s definitely not the highest-end set in their lineup, but it does have limited HDR support, 4K upscaling, a terrific remote, and Samsung’s robust ecosystem of Smart TV apps.



For $35 less, you can opt for Amazon’s Element 4K TV instead, which doesn’t have any sort of HDR support, but it does have Amazon’s Fire TV software built-in, as well as a voice remote with Alexa support.

LG’s OLED TVs seem to have cornered the high-end market this year, and four different models are down to their lowest prices ever on Amazon right now, in anticipation of Black Friday. Choose from 55" or 65", and between the B7A and C7 line. The picture quality between the two will be identical (i.e. completely stunning), but the C7 has a higher quality industrial design and onboard Dolby Atmos audio processing.



The new version of Samsung’s Gear IconX—their answer to AirPods—aren’t even a month old, but they’re already $50 off for Black Friday. Use them as truly wireless earbuds with any phone, or load songs directly onto their 4GB of onboard storage, and enjoy your running playlist untethered.



SanDisk 200GB MicroSD Card | $70 | Amazon

If you need a lot of space to store GoPro footage, Nintendo Switch games, or anything else that you can put on a microSD card, this massive 200GB model is down to its second lowest price ever on Amazon right now.



Samsung’s Chromebook Plus and its faster Pro variant are a bit expensive by Chromebook standards, but even at their regular prices, they’re worth every penny. This is Black Friday though (sorta), so you can get either one for $100 off, while they last.



So what makes these Chromebooks so special? Their 2400 x 1600 touchscreen displays jumps off the page, as do their included styluses and ability to fold into tablets. But the headlining feature here for both computers is full Google Play support, meaning you can download and run over a million Android apps to expand the laptop’s capabilities. Some of those will work better than others, and lag can be a problem with certain apps, but the fact is that Chrome OS isn’t just a browser window anymore. It can even run Photoshop!

If you’re still listening to your TV through its built-in speakers, it’s time to drop what you’re doing and grab a sound bar on sale.



On the low end, we’ve spotted a 2.0 channel AmazonBasics sound bar for an all-time low $50. With no subwoofer, it’s probably not what you want for your main home theater, but it’d be perfect for a bedroom.

For less than $30 more, you can get an AmazonBasics sound bar with a built-in subwoofer. The bass won’t be as deep as it would be from a discrete woofer, but it’s better than nothing.

If you’d prefer a little more bass, for $158, you can step up to a 2.1 channel model from Samsung with a wireless subwoofer, or go for a 3.1 channel system for $218. Both of those prices are all-time lows.

The cool thing about those Samsung systems is that you can turn them into wireless 4.1 and 5.1 surround sound systems (respectively) with this expansion set, which is actually also on sale right now for $94.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $60 today, an all-time low.



You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back about $100, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

Refurb Brother Printer EHLL2360DW Compact Laser Printer | $54 | Amazon

Brother is our readers’ favorite printer brand and it’s easy to see why: they basically never jam, the toner is relatively cheap, and it prints fast (up to 32 pages per minute). The one trade off is that they don’t print in color, which when I think back to the last couple of things I’ve printed, it’s been a bunch of boring forms, so I don’t think it would be too hard of a pill to swallow.



Plus, this refurbished EHLL2360DW includes the ability to print from your mobile device. At $54, it’s at the cheapest price we’ve seen for this model and might sell out, so what are you waiting for?



You might have heard of quantum dots in the context of TVs, but Samsung uses them in a 4K computer monitor as well, and their 28" model just got a massive price drop.



You can read all about quantum dots here, but the long and short of it that they’re the backbone of a backlighting technology that can produce OLED-quality images and rich, deep blacks on a less expensive LCD panel.

$330 is really not all that expensive for a 28" 4K monitor from a name brand manufacturer, so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth considering this model uses state of the art technology.

Anker PowerCore Fusion | $20 | Amazon

My personal favorite member of Anker’s insanely popular PowerCore battery pack family pulls double duty as a USB wall charger, and you can get one for an all-time low $20 right now on Amazon.

I’ve had the Fusion since it first came out, and it quickly became my favorite Anker product ever, mostly because it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours for an all-time low price.

There’s no need to wait for Black Friday to save on Bose headphones; their deals are already starting to go live, including all-time low prices on these wireless models.



If you’re not yet totally opposed to buying wired headphones, there’s are deals available for you as well, including the noise cancelling QuietComfort 25s.

VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

While not nearly as ubiquitous as Nest’s Learning Thermostats, Ecobee’s smart thermostats one-up the competition by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature.

The new Ecobee4 is especially notable in that it doesn’t just work with Google Assistant and Alexa...it actually is a fully-featured Alexa device, just like an Echo Dot that lives on your wall. It’s rarely been discounted from its usual $250 since it launched earlier this year, but today on Amazon, you can get it (plus a remote sensor) for an all-time low $199.

WeMo Mini Smart Plug | $25 | Amazon

Not only is the new WeMo Mini Smart Plug smaller than the top-selling original so as to only cover one outlet, it’s also cheaper. You’ll usually see it available for $30-$35, but today on Amazon, it’s knocked down to $25, the best price we’ve ever seen.



Despite its diminutive size, this includes all the same features as the full-sized WeMo Switch, including IFTTT support, Alexa compatibility, and an Away mode that will randomize your lights to deter ne’er-do-wells.

20% off all $25+ orders with code PSHOPEARLY

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSHOPEARLY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. Most of the wares here are refurbished, but they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My pick is the V6 Absolute for $180. I bought the V6 Animal a months ago, and it makes quick work of all the pet hair on our furniture.

That same PSHOPEARLY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, Anker, Cuisinart, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Black Friday’s $275 deal on the Roomba 690 is an all-time low, and a great deal considering it has Wi-Fi to enable app and Alexa control from anywhere. That means once you leave the house, you can use your phone to start your Roomba, and come home to clean floors.



If you don’t need Wi-Fi, the Roomba 650 (which is mostly identical to the 690, save for the smartphone and Alexa integration) is down to an all-time low $250 now.

The high-end Roomba 980 and 960 has also dropped to its Black Friday price of $800 and $600, respectively. Needless to say, those aren’t cheap, but they both include a suite of sensors that can map your house, and even show you on an app which rooms it’s cleaned, and which it still needs to get to. The main difference is that the 980 has more powerful suction, but honestly, the 960 will be good enough for most people.

Traeger Sale | Amazon

My parents bought a Traeger grill a couple years ago, and holy hell is it cool. You pour wood pellets (there a ton of different kinds) into the container on the left side of the grill, select the temperature you want, and the grill feeds the pellets into a heating element at whatever speed is necessary to maintain that precise temperature. The result is flavor of a smoker with the ease of use of an oven.

Amazon’s discounting several different models right now for Black Friday, with options starting under $400, so you’ll have more money left over to buy meat.

Normally priced at $15 per bottle, these 2-packs of Contigo travel mugs and water bottles are all just $22 today, which is basically like getting them BOGO 50% off. Our readers selected the vacuum insulated travel mugs as their favorite travel mugs because of their exceptionally great heat retention and leak-proof seal, so you definitely won’t regret buying two.

If you’re a tea drinker, snap in this infuser for just $10.

Opal Nugget Ice Maker | $450 | Amazon

You might know it as nugget ice, or Sonic ice, or for you Texans out there, Buc-ees ice, but no matter what you call it, we all know it’s great. Now, there’s an expensive machine that can make it for you at home, but today, it’s $50 less expensive than usual.



...It’s still expensive, but damn that ice is good.

<img src="https://i.kinja-img.com/gawker-media/image/upload/f5f5f5_f3ytsm.png" width="139" height="107" alt="Embed preview placeholder" placeholder layout="responsive"></img>

We see our fair share of deals on air compressors and car battery jump starters, but these discounted Stanley gadgets can do both. I’ve had one in my trunk for years, and it’s saved me from a dead battery on more than one occasion. Plus, being able to inflate my tires at home is so much less stressful than finding a bunch of quarters and driving to a gas station.



20% off sitewide at Cole Haan

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking 30% off their entire site, no code needed. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or waterproof boots that you’ll probably need in less than a month.



REI is about to make you that more inclined to get outside. Right now, you can grab up to 30% off gear from Patagonia, Arc’teryx, Sorel, REI C-Op, and more during their Gear Up, Get Out sale. There’s everything from camping, to paddling, to hiking, to cycling, and everything in between. It’ll take some time to sort through everything, so you’d better get started now.



Plus, if you’re a member, use the code GEARUP20 and get 20% off any single full-price item, and an extra 20% off any REI Garage item.

Osprey Black Friday Sale | Amazon

Osprey makes some of the most popular backpacks out there, especially among outdoor enthusiasts, and dozens of different options are on sale on Amazon for Black Friday.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9300 [White] $135 | Amazon | After $30 coupon

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean attempts to fix the biggest problem with every other electric toothbrush: The person operating it.

I know people are skeptical about Bluetooth-connected apps for devices that have existed without them for decades, but the Sonicare app is actually really cool. From Shane’s Gear review:

It’s good then the app is amazing, and changes the toothbrushing game if you actually use it. The Connected app tracks where you’re brushing (and not brushing), how long you brush for, where you’re using too much force, and more. The app will also keep track of when you need to replace brush heads, and your dentist can even use the app to view your brushing data and make notes of where you need to make changes.

In terms of the brush itself, you get basically every feature under the sun—this is the top-of-the-line in the Sonicare family, after all—including that awesome wireless charging cup.

You don’t need to be a Lannister today to afford Game of Thrones seasons 1 - 6 on Blu-ray. This normally sells for $140 and has never been below $90 so grab this before it turns it goes cold.



Three months Amazon Music Unlimited, $1. New Amazon Music Unlimited members only.

At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering three months for just $1, for a limited time.



This is one of the best deals they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.33 per month to try it out?

1 Year PlayStation Plus Membership | $40 | Amazon

We thought the days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales were behind us, but lo, here it is once again for Black friday. If your membership is due to expire soon, or hell, even if it isn’t, you’ll want to take advantage of this.



PS4 Slim 1TB Console | $199 | Amazon

It doesn’t come with any extra bells or whistles, but $199 is the best price we’ve ever seen on the PS4 Slim 1TB console. GameStop’s Black Friday ad promised a doorbuster at this price with an extra $50 gift card, but supplies will likely be limited, and you could always cancel or return this one if you’re lucky enough to get that deal.

Pretty much every early Black Friday ad has listed DualShock 4 controllers for $40, but Amazon went ahead and dropped them to $39 today, in multiple colors. If you already own a PS4, or are planning to get one this holiday season, this is about as cheap as controllers ever get.



Black Friday’s PlayStation VR bundles promised to be the best deals yet on the excellent virtual reality system, and two of them are live now.



$299 gest you the headset, camera, and Gran Turismo Sport, or you can spend $50 more to get two Move controllers and Skyrim (in lieu of Gran Turismo). We saw a comparable deal to the $299 bundle a few months ago (it came with a choice of game, but none of them were all that enticing), but the Skyrim bundle is pretty unprecedented, since the Move controllers cost about $80 when purchased separately.

Horizon Zero Dawn is an instant classic, and one of the best games you can buy for the PS4, so you shouldn’t hesitate to buy it for $20, an all-time low, and a match for what we expect on Black Friday.



Overwatch | $30 | Amazon

Overwatch got a Game of the Year release earlier this year, and you can save $20 on your copy for PS4, Xbox One or PC, if you somehow don’t already own the game.

The GOTY package includes some extra loot boxes and skins, plus bonus Overwatch-themed content for Blizzard’s other games as well.