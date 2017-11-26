Anker SoundCore 2, $31 with code KINJA989

With its 24 hour battery life, iumpressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant speaker is down to its best price ever today with promo code KINJA989.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear. Yes, that code is only for $1 off, but the $32 list price is already an all-time low, and $8 less than usual.

For the rest of Anker’s Cyber Monday deals, head over to this post.