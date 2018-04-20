With apologies to anyone who bought it yesterday for $110, Woot just dropped the price of the AeroGarden Harvest Premium to an all-time low $100, in three different metal finishes.
Each kit comes with six seed pods to get you started, but AeroGardens can be used to grow everything from herbs to salad greens to full-on vegetables like tomatoes, so feel free to mix and match. The garden maintains the correct light levels to promote fast plant growth, so all you have to do is add water when it tells you to. Well that and eat the
fruits vegetables of your labor, of course.