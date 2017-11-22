GIF

Black Friday begins in earnest tomorrow (yes, we know it’s Thanksgiving), but you can get a head start on the shopping with a ton of deals that are already available. You can find all of the best discount throughout the weekend on our main Black Friday post, but these are our 15 favorites so far.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.



#1: Philips Norelco oneblade

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is the shaver of choice for every guy on our staff, and Amazon’s offering an unprecedented 50% discount on it for Black Friday.



If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Lifehacker Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

The OneBlade usually sells for $35, and occasionally sees modest discounts to $25-$35, but $17 blows away every previous promotion. I paid full price for it back in March of this year (I’m still on my original blade, for the record), and have zero regrets.

#2: The Whole Roomba Family

Black Friday’s $275 deal on the Roomba 690 is an all-time low, and a great deal considering it has Wi-Fi to enable app and Alexa control from anywhere. That means once you leave the house, you can use your phone to start your Roomba, and come home to clean floors.



If you can get by without the smart home connection and scheduling features, pick up this Roomba 614 at an all-time low of $225.

The high-end Roomba 980 and 960 has also dropped to its Black Friday price of $800 and $600, respectively. Needless to say, those aren’t cheap, but they both include a suite of sensors that can map your house, and even show you on an app which rooms it’s cleaned, and which it still needs to get to. The main difference is that the 980 has more powerful suction, but honestly, the 960 will be good enough for most people.



#3: Gap/Banana Republic/Old Navy

GAP launched their 50% off deal yesterday, and now Banana Republic and Old Navy followed suit. Right now, pick up 50% off everything full-price at BR or head over to Old Navy and grab 50% off your entire order. Plus, GAP’s sale is still happening and you can take advantage of all three sales at once, with one checkout. What a time to be alive.

#4: Ps4 GAMES

Buying digital usually isn’t the way to get the best video game prices on Black Friday, but these PS4 download deals are as good or better than the physical disc deals we expect to see this weekend, and they’re available right now.



Advertisement

Update: Crash Bandicoot physical copies will actually be $25 at certain retailers, sorry about that.

#5: Brothers

Brother is our readers’ favorite printer brand and it’s easy to see why: they basically never jam, the toner is relatively cheap, and it prints fast (up to 32 pages per minute). The one trade off is that they don’t print in color, which when I think back to the last couple of things I’ve printed, it’s been a bunch of boring forms, so I don’t think it would be too hard of a pill to swallow.



Plus, this refurbished EHLL2360DW includes the ability to print from your mobile device. At $54, it’s at the cheapest price we’ve seen for this model and might sell out, so what are you waiting for?

If you really need to be able to print in color, the 3170CDW is also on sale for $160, its lowest price of the year.



#6: pint-sized Instant Pot

Instant Pot Duo Mini | $49 | Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The newest, pint sized 3Qt Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it just got its biggest ever discount down to just $49.



Perfectly sized for any apartment, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Even if you already have one, I don’t need to tell you that these make great gifts, and the holidays are just around the corner.



#7: LG OLED TV

LG’s OLED TVs seem to have cornered the high-end market this year, and four different models are down to their lowest prices ever on Amazon right now, in anticipation of Black Friday. Choose from 55" or 65", and between the B7A and C7 line. The picture quality between the two will be identical (i.e. completely stunning), but the C7 has a higher quality industrial design and onboard Dolby Atmos audio processing.



#8: All of the aNker Products

Anker’s first big batch of Black Friday deals just went live, so if you want to give the gift of better charging gear, or just buy something nice for yourself, you have plenty of options to choose from.



Your Favorite Anker Products Readers have purchased more than 10 million products through links on our network since 2012, and… Read more Read

There are too many deals to include them all here, but head over to this post for a complete roundup.

#9: Tablets, kindles, & dash buttons

The first batch of Amazon’s expected Black Friday device discounts went live today, so if any of them have been on your wish list, we don’t expect you’ll see a better price this year. Here’s what you can save on so far:



Tablets

Amazon’s small, ultra-affordable tablets aren’t included in this batch of deals (unless you’re interested in the Kids Editions), but the brand new 10" model is an absolute steal at $100. That gets you a 1080p display, 32GB of storage (with a microSD card slot if you want to expand that), 10 hours of battery life, and of course, Alexa. You could do a whole lot worse for a portable entertainment device.

Kindles

The two entry level Kindles are both $30 off, with additional savings available on Kids and Essentials bundles. Our advice - get the Paperwhite. The extra $40 is well worth a screen that’s twice as sharp, and includes a backlight. If you don’t mind buying a refurb, you can also get the Kindle Voyage, complete with an ambient light sensor and pressure-sensitive page-turning bezels, for $120.

Amazon’s entire selection of Dash buttons is 50% off, bringing them all down to $2.50. The first time you use them though, you’ll still get a $5 account credit, so you actually stand to (sort of) make money here.

#10: Playstation Plus Membership

1 Year Playstation Plus Membership | $40 | Amazon

We thought the days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales were behind us, but lo, here it is once again for Black friday. If your membership is due to expire soon, or hell, even if it isn’t, you’ll want to take advantage of this.

#11: best of Nest

Nest’s iconic thermostats don’t go on sale often, and sizable discounts on their other products are even rarer still, so Black Friday really is the best time of year to join the ecosystem, or expand your collection. Save $50 on the third generation Nest Learning Thermostat, $20 on the Protetct smoke detector (both the battery and wired versions), $50 on the outdoor Nest Cam, or $60 on the indoor one.



#12: discounted vape pens

G Pen Elite | $85 | Greenco Science | Promo code KINJA-BFCM

G Pen Pro | $66 | Greenco Science | Promo code KINJA-BFCM

The Greenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best vaporizers for the money at its usual $150, but for Black Friday, you can get it for an all-time low $85 with promo code KINJA-BFCM.



Advertisement

Of, for just $66 with the same code, you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

#13: Small & Mighty Roku

The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs more features than you’d ever think was possible in such a small dongle. You get 4K, HDR, advanced Wi-Fi, a voice remote, basically anything else you could want in a larger streaming box. It’s only about a month old, but you can already get it for $48 for Black Friday, a ~$20 discount.



#14: Harmony smart remotes

$65 for a Logitech Harmony remote is a great deal on its face, but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Home Hub.



The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for $88 right now, getting the hub plus a remote for $65 is an unbelievable deal.

All of this also applies to the Harmony Companion remote, which is also on sale for $100. The main difference is that the remote features dedicated smart home buttons to control lights, outlets, or anything else you program.

#15: PLAYSTATION VR

Black Friday’s PlayStation VR bundles promised to be the best deals yet on the excellent virtual reality system, and two of them are live now.



$250 gets you the headset and the PS4 camera, or you can add $50 to add a copy of Gran Turismo Sport, or $100 to add a pair of Move controllers and Skyrim.

For the rest of the early Black Friday deals, head over to our main post.

