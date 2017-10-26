We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Last Chance to Save on Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey comes out tomorrow (and it’s great!), so here’s a friendly reminder that if you have Amazon Prime, you can preorder it for $12 off (discount shown at checkout).



Don’t have a Switch yet? Amazon just got a new shipment of the Super Mario Odyssey edition. You can also get a standard Switch for $300.

#2: RockPort Shoes

When it comes to finding the right pair of shoes that won’t hurt your feet after an hour but are still pretty okay looking, Rockport should be on your radar. Amazon has four styles (with a couple colors each) on sale right now that, if you’re in need of some new kicks, you should take advantage of. They’re all priced either $55 or $63, but this deals walks off at the end of the day.



#3: Anker’s Newest Robovac

Eufy Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $200 with code MMSM8QWT

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum just came out with a new and improved model, and you can suck up yours today for just $200 with code MMSM8QWT, matching a launch deal we saw last week.

Advertisement

It has the features you guys loved about the first model - remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair. How convenient!

#4: Discounted Outerwear

Up to 70% off select styles from Mountain Hardware with code MHWNOV70

The weather is actually nice, and Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to enjoy it. Take up to 70% off select styles (Including their über-popular Ghost Whisperer Down) when you use the code MHWNOV70 at checkout. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

#5: A $129 Nest

Refurb Nest Learning Thermostat (2nd Generation), $129 with code THDOCTFY1710

Update: This deal has been up for a few days, but now you can get it for $129 with promo code THDOCTFY1710.

Advertisement

The Nest Learning Thermostat usually costs $250, or maybe $200 if you find a good sale, but today at Home Depot, you can pick up a refurb of the previous generation model for only $139. The only real difference between this and the current edition is that it has a smaller screen, and it’s not like you’re watching movies on the thing.

#6: A Stand For Any Mobile Device

Pecham Foldable Device Stand, $9 with code LG3Z93ST

This aluminum gadget stand is foldable, portable, can hold pretty much any mobile device, and is only $9. What’s not to love?



#7: A Countertop Food Dehydrator

Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator, $62 after $5 coupon

You can extend the life of your favorite seasonal farmer’s market strawberries or about-to-go-bad herbs by repurposing them into their dried forms with a food dehydrator. It can even make jerky!

Using low heat (96 to 160 degrees) to draw out moisture from food, a dehydrator can really save you money by allowing you to DIY your own dried herbs, jerky, mushrooms, fruit rolls, soup mixes, potpourri, and more.

This Nesco dehydrator is a top seller on Amazon and includes a $5 coupon today, so get yourself one before this deal dries up.

Note: The $5 discount won’t show up until checkout.

#8: International Power

International Travel Adapter Kit, $11 with code 3721XB77

If you have any international travel plans coming up, pick up a travel adapter or two for $11 each with code 3721XB77. This one has four USB ports so you can charge all your device at once and get back to exploring.

#9: Rubbermaid Leftover Containers

Our readers have bought thousands upon thousands of Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid food storage sets over the years, but today’s a great day to upgrade to the Premier version.



Advertisement

Compared to the originals, these feature a stronger plastic base which is better at resisting stains and smells, and lids that snap to the bottom of their containers, so they never get separated. $25 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the 28-piece set (which includes 14 containers and 14 lids, not 28 containers), so stock up.

#10: Your New Favorite Mug

GIF MYMUG

MYMUG is the latest stop on the road to coffee vessel perfection, and you can save by preordering.

Advertisement

We don’t even touch plastic at this point, our love for double-walled glass is matched only by the glass’ fragility, and many readers have commented in their sensitivity to the metallic taste that... metal can add.

MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more Read

The MYMUG is made in America, available in 4 sizes, microwave and dishwasher safe, safe in general, and insulated. It feels like ceramic, doesn’t impart any flavors, and my favorite feature by far is the base, which allows water to drain during the dishwashing cycle.

Advertisement

We’ve been drinking out of a pair of these mugs for a few weeks, and while we didn’t get to try the lids unfortunately, we’re huge fans of the mugs for everyday use.

For the rest of Thursday’s best deals, head over to our main post.