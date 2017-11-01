There were a ton of great deals today to kick off the one of the biggest shopping months of the year, but these were our ten favorites.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: Dyson Ball

Refurb Dyson Ball, $150

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball are down to $150 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen by $50!



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a long extension hose, and yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This is easily one of the best Dyson deals we’ve ever seen, even if it is refurbished, so don’t be surprised if it sells out early.

#2: Amazon Apparel Sale

Amazon is kicking off the first day of November with a Countdown to Black Friday, and that means a holiday apparel Gold Box. Items from brands like Calvin Klein, Original Penguin, Kenneth Cole, Jill Jill Stuart, and more are included. But even if it feels too early to be thinking about your holiday wardrobe, these prices disappear at the end of the day.

#3: Sous-Vide Circulator

If you’ve had your eye on a sous vide machine, today might be your day. This Strata sous vide circulator is just $48, which is a steal. For comparison, this exact model is selling for $80 on Amazon right now and the popular Anova and ChefSteps brands are selling for $150 - $200.

If you aren’t familiar with sous vide, Lifehacker has a great explainer of the process here. Spoiler alert: it’s almost impossible to mess up and makes perfectly cooked meat with minimal effort.



#4: 4K Monitor

If you’re ready to make the leap to 4K (and if your computer can handle it), Amazon’s blowing out refurbished 28" Samsung monitors for just $230, today only. It’s not an IPS panel, unfortunately, but that’s still one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on a 60Hz 4K display.



#5: This Is Not a Drill

You’d be excused for taking a quick glance at this deal and thinking it’s just another cordless drill, but this one actually comes with attachments that turn it into a sander, jig saw, oscillating tool, router, and impact driver. $119 is legitimately about $60 off its usual price, and it would make a great gift.



#6: Tiny Tool Kit

Ohuhu 77-in-1 Screwdriver Kit, $22 with code 7QFWVXGD

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $22 tool kit has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including a suction cup, spudgers, and of course, tons of tiny screwdrivers. It would also make a great stocking stuffer for the tinkerer in your life.



#7: iPhone X Cases

In addition to our exclusive Qi charging pad discount, Anker’s also marking down a few of their Karapax cases for the iPhone X, including one with a built-in kickstand.



There’s also a $30 battery case available with promo code YRZQ7IO5, if you can never have enough power.

#8: Holiday Toy Sale

Clear out a good hiding spot in the closet for presents and get some holiday shopping done early with Amazon’s holiday toy Gold Box. They’re discounting some popular toys up to 30%, including Tickle Me Elmo, a BB-8 that opens up into a play set, a princess Play-Doh castle, and something called the Toilet Trouble Game, which sounds like a toilet-shaped jack-in-the-box.

#9: PRivé REvaux Sunglasses

Privé Revaux ICON Collection Glasses, $22 with code GIZMODO25

Privé Revaux already made some terrific sunglasses for affordable prices, but their new ICON collection raises the bar without raising the price, and they’re offering our readers and exclusive chance to save 25% with promo code GIZMODO25.



Compared to the original styles, Privé’s ICON collection make greater use of acetate plastic (which is derived from renewable sources, rather than petroleum), and have better screws, higher quality lenses, and a proprietary metal alloy. They sent us a few samples, and they do in fact feel sturdier and nicer than our original pairs, and again, they still only cost $30.

And if that low price isn’t enough to entice you, promo code GIZMODO25 will take 25% off a single pair of glasses from the ICON collection when you purchase from Privé Revaux’s site, for a limited time. All orders ship free, but just note that this code is only valid on a single pair of glasses per customer.

#10: Anker Qi Pad

Anker Qi Charging Pad, $14 with code KINJA556

If you’re one of the <squints at tech blogs and Apple Twitter> 18 or so people who are getting an iPhone X this Friday, or if you already own a phone with Qi charging, Anker’s offering our readers an exclusive discount on their PowerPort 5 charging pad. Just use promo code KINJA556 at checkout to get it for $14.



For the rest of today's best deals (and there were a lot of them), head over to our main post.