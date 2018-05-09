Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: Surround sound speakers

Who knew you could get six speaker components for so cheap? This entire 5.1 channel Logitech speaker set is only $53 brand new right now. That’s within a few bucks of the popular set’s all time low price, and a fantastic price for anyone who wants to experience 5.1 surround sound on a budget. Just make sure whatever you’re plugging into has 6-channel output, otherwise you’ll have to use a 3.5mm cable, which will force the speakers to convert stereo sound into 5.1.

#2: probe thermometer

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The makers of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer are discounting their tiny probe thermometers for today only.

You’ll set your target temperature, insert the probe into your food, and then the Dot will beep when the target temperature is reached. As long as you’re in earshot, you’ll be free to do whatever around your house.

Plus, the probe can withstand temperatures up to 700 degrees, making it perfect for your Big Green Egg or similar high heat cookers. They normally sell for around $40, but are down to $31 today, so grab while the sale is still going!

#3: monitor arms

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve got two monitors now, like the omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker archetypes from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move and articulate them in any direction, depending on the situation. This gas spring mount holds two screens up to 17.6 pounds each, and it’s an absolute steal at $50 with promo code U3DP9XEP.

#4: riedel wine glasses

Photo: Riedel

I’m not proposing you replace all of your wine glasses with Riedel, but if you want to have a couple pieces of really nice drinkware for special occasions, you can pick some up for $45 each today on Amazon, down from the usual $60.



Inside, you’ll find glasses shaped for all types of wine, and also martinis. They’re all machine-blown crystal, have oversized bowls to bring out the smell of your wine, and feature those thin-as-hell rims that will instantly remind you of drinking wine at a Very Nice Restaurant. Riedel also claims they’re dishwasher safe, but I’d be very careful about that.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.

#5: air flosser

The Philips Sonicare AirFloss is a better way to clean between your teeth, and (hopefully) one you’re less likely to forget about. Just fill it with water or mouthwash, position the tip between your teeth, and hit a button, and between 1-3 high pressure bursts will rinse out all of the grime between your teeth, no floss required.



For a limited time, Amazon’s offering it for $40 when you clip the $5 coupon, which is the best price we’ve seen in months. So go order yours now, and impress your dentist at your next appointment.

#6: joy-con controller

The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player (or two, depending on the game) with a spare set of Joy-Con. Amazon’s marked the gray set down to $64 today, which is within about $1 of the best price they’ve ever listed.

#7: rechargeable batteries

Graphic: Shep McAllister

AAA batteries are, unfortunately, still a thing, so it’s worth investing in some rechargeables. This four-pack of reader-favorite Eneloops is cheaper than ever today, and includes a charger that can also charge AAs, be they Eneloops, or some other brand.

#8: toiletry bag

GIF: Kickstarter

Last year, Gravel’s well-designed toiletry bag was a hit with our readers, and a Kickstarter success story. But if the original didn’t have enough space for all of your travel gear, their bigger Expeditioner bag is now available for preorder.



The Expeditioner has every feature that made the original great, like a waterproof exterior, a hanging strap for bathrooms lacking in counter space, pockets that are perfectly sized for common travel items, and a water-resistant compartment for liquids that will keep broken bottles from soaking the rest of your gear. In short, it’s still a fantastic toiletry bag!

The big difference is that the Expeditioner is, well, bigger. It has enough space in its toothbrush compartment for a full-sized electric brush like the Sonicare Essence, all of its major compartments can hold more items, and it even includes a pocket on the back that can hold an included, TSA friendly clear pouch. The $54 super earlybird and $59 earlybird reward tiers have been sold out since last week, but they just opened both back up for a limited time, so get your preorders in while you can to save on the $69 MSRP.

If you want the smaller, original bag (now called The Explorer), you can add it to your Expeditioner preorder by adding $44 to your pledge. It’s been slightly updated (and slightly enlarged) from the original Gravel bag, but it’s still far smaller than the Expeditioner.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover, unless otherwise noted.

#9: best-selling Wall Charger

This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code FORMOM32 to get the deal.

#10: Newbury mills shirts

Newbury Mills has quickly become one of our favorite shirt makers, with offerings that can be dressed up or down, worn tucked or untucked, and with or without a tie. They also resist wrinkles well and are 100% soft SUPIMA cotton. Our readers can grab three for $99, plus additional shirts for $33 each. Considering one shirt is normally priced over $80, this is a great opportunity to upgrade your entire wardrobe. Just be sure to add at least three to your cart (you can mix and match styles), and use promo code kinja330 at checkout to get the deal.

