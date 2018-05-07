Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.



#1: Amazon devices

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s Mother’s Day device deals just went live, with big savings available on Echoes, Kindles, Fire tablets, and more. So if Mom’s had a new Kindle on her list, or if you want to get her an Echo Dot or Echo Show to video chat with the grandkids, now’s the time to buy. Some of the deals, like the Echo Dot, have additional savings available at checkout if you buy two as well. Head over to this post to see all the options.

#2: mother’s day jewelry

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, or maybe you’re just eyeing something for yourself. Whatever’s happening, Amazon’s pair of deals on jewelry probably have something for it.



First, look through almost thirty options of Anne Klein jewelry and watches, all under $60. If you’re looking for something unique but simple, this is the sale you’ll want to take advantage of.

The second sale is for the pearl-lover. Choose a pair of freshwater pearl earrings, a bracelet, or a necklace (or all three).

#3: iphone charging stand

ElevationDock 4 | $40 | Amazon | Promo code GETDOCK4

Longtime Apple devotees may remember the original ElevationDock from way back in 2011, which at the time set a crowdfunding record on Kickstarter. Now, the company is back with the fourth iteration of the ultra-popular iPhone dock, and we have the first ever discount on it today.



Advertisement

The ElevationDock 4 uses a pair of fine adjustment thumb screws to move the back wall and floor of the dock to accommodate any model of iPhone, as well as most cases other than super-thick ones like OtterBoxes. That means when you buy a new iPhone, as long as it uses a Lightning connector, you’ll still be able to use the dock.

Beyond that, there are insanely nice features throughout, from the braided cable on the back, to the CNC-machined steel adjustment knobs, to the NanoPad (with two levels of stickiness!) on the bottom that keeps the dock anchored to your desk, allowing you to remove your phone with one hand.

It’s never been discounted from its usual $60, but you can get it for $40 today with promo code GETDOCK4, in both black and silver.

#4: kitchenaid shredder/slicer

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re wanting to expand the capabilities of your KitchenAid mixer, grab this $28 slicer/shredder attachment. It can grate cheese, slice veggies, and shred carrots and cabbage, so you’ll really be getting your money’s worth out of your KitchenAid. Just note, the discount $11 off coupon won’t show up until checkout.

#5: inflatable kayak

Now that’s warm, you’re going to want to find the nearest (preferably relatively calm) body of water and start paddling with this $55 kayak (the best price we’ve seen since January). It’s inflatable, so you don’t need a ton of storage space or a big car to transport it. Plus, it comes with everything you need, like the oar and air pump, add in a life jacket an you’re good to go.

#6: Smart oral-b toothbrush

Graphic: Erica Offutt

$90 might sound like a lot of money to spend on a toothbrush, but this Oral-B 7500 comes with three replacement heads, fancy Bluetooth technology that will track your brushing techniques and show you tips on your phone, and a pressure sensor to alert you if your brushing too hard. We’ve never seen this toothbrush below $100, and today’s $90 price tag will only last through the end of the day or until these sell out, so don’t wait too long. Your dentist will thank you.

#7: travel pillow

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Most travel pillows support your neck when you nod your head off to the side, but if you’re comfortable tilting your head forward, the BCOZZY travel pillow offers better chin support than any other product we’ve tried.



Advertisement

You can read more about the BCOZZY here, then head over to Amazon to get one for 20% off with promo code promokinja. That’ll work on both the adult and kid sizes.

If none of those colors appeal to you, check out their 2018 collection here. It’s the same product, and the deal still applies, this link just has a different set of designs available.

#8: best-selling Egg cooker

Image: Amazon

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $18. Today’s price on the white Dash egg cooker is a few bucks less than usual and the best price we’ve seen since February.



Advertisement

You guys have bought thousands of these things and it’s Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, carrying a stellar 4.4 star review average from nearly 7,000 customers. Grab one before they sell out.

#9: cold brew coffee maker

Iced coffee is a brilliant way to sell people ice for the price of coffee (which is mostly water to begin with). Cold brew on the other hand is a different process that results in less acidity, among other benefits, and you can do it yourself at home with this top-selling Takeya, now down to $18 on Amazon.

Advertisement

This non-coffee drinker bought one of these last year, and I’m absolutely in love with it. All you have to do is fill the basket with ground coffee, fill the container with water, and let it steep overnight in the fridge. The resulting coffee concentrate needs to be watered down, so one batch should last you several days.

Amazon’s listed slightly lower prices on a few occasions, but $18 is the best we’ve seen in several months, and ‘tis the season for cold coffee.

#10: anker headphones

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $20, or about $6 less than usual.

Advertisement

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.