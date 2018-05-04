Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.



#1: ebay sitewide sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on the madness a week ago, eBay’s once again running a sitewide discount that you can use on almost everything.



Promo code PMAY4TH will take 15% off nearly any $50+ eBay order (gift cards, real estate, and actual money are excluded, sadly), with a generous $100 savings cap (it’s usually $50). That includes everything from video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, to Nintendo Switch consoles (they’re marked up, but still come out to $276 with the code, also available in Neon), to Dyson vacuums, to Star Wars LEGOs, to Xbox Live memberships, to that rare vintage comic book that you’ve been eyeing.

There are also a bunch of Star Wars goods marked down to celebrate May the Fourth, and this code will work on them as well.

Have any particular suggestions? Drop them in the comments below.

#2: succulents

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Gift your mom a dozen rosette succulents this Mother’s Day. They’re just $27 today, about $3 less than usual, and they will last way longer than a bouquet of flowers.



Advertisement

Each plant is packed carefully in its own 2" plastic pot and can be transferred into a larger arrangement if you’re feeling ambitious. Just remember, the fastest way to kill a succulent is to overwater it, so just leave it be until the soil is completely dry.

#3: water-resistant speakers

Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its new Ultra and 3XL Ultra models is on sale for an all-time low prices.



Advertisement

Compared to the original, the Angle 3 Ultra is louder (14W vs. 10W), more water resistant (IPX6 vs. IPX5), and can pair with a second Angle 3 Ultra for true stereo sound, all good things. It’s been mostly selling for $40 since its release back in October, and today’s deal is the best discount we’ve seen.

If you want a speaker that could fill an entire backyard, the XL model is also worth considering, It has 24 watts of power and two oversized 2.75" drivers, while still boasting IPX5 splash resistance. Like the smaller model, you can also pair two of them together for stereo separation. It’s a big step up in price at $90, but that’s an all-time low.

#4: wall changer & power bank

RAVPower’s newest battery pack is very similar to the reader-favorite Anker PowerCore Fusion, but with double the battery capacity (10,000mAh vs. 5,000mAh). For a battery pack that plugs directly into an AC outlet, that does mean that it might be more susceptible to falling out of worn out, loose-fitting outlets, but at $19 (with promo code KINJA066), it wouldn’t hurt to try it out.

Advertisement

The real appeal of these things is that you only have to take one charger with you when you travel. This can act as your wall charger at night, and your battery pack during the day, all without the need to futz with microUSB cables to recharge it.

#5: bluetooth headphones

Photo: Amazon

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense SE wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $48 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJASE at checkout to save.

Advertisement

Note: We posted a deal on very similar headphones a few weeks ago for a few bucks less, but this model has a splashproof coating which the last deal lacked.

#6: star wars sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve looked anywhere on the internet today, you’d know it’s May the Fourth, aka Star Wars Day. Tons of brands and retailers are getting in on the galaxy far far away fun, and eBay is no different. They have a bunch of Star Wars toys and apparel like Funko Pop! figures, the original bad ass LEGO Millennium Falcon, a BB-8 Pendleton blanket, and more discounted for the ultimate fan haul.

Just don’t forget to use the code PMAY4TH at checkout to save an extra 15%.

#7: wemo bridge

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve already invested a lot of money in the WeMo ecosystem, the WeMo Bridge lets you control all of your smart switches with Apple HomeKit, the upshot being that they become Siri-compatible. All you have to do is plug it into an ethernet port on your router, and you’re good to go.



Advertisement

And before you head to the comments, yes, I realize pretty much every smart home device under the sun is Alexa-compatible from the get-go, without buying extra accessories. iPhone owners like myself are owned. I get it.

$30 is $10 less than usual, and an all-time low.

#8: breville creatista

At its all-time-low price, this highly-rated Breville Nepresso Creatista Plus is just $360 today, down from its usual $450+. Shane tried it out and loved it:

Beyond Breville’s legendary design, build quality, and user interface improvements, what sets the Creatista apart is the milk steamer, which borrows almost everything from Breville’s $2500 Oracle Touch.

The Creatista’s steam wand lives up to the Nespresso pedigree: the product it produces is great, and far better than you’d expect from an automatic machine that uses pods. If you love espresso as a drink but not as a hobby, you can’t go wrong with this.

Yes, $360 is still a significant amount of money, but this machine makes lattes, cappuccinos, flat whites, and all those fancy drinks coffee shop charge $5+ for, so if you use it enough, it might actually save you a little money in the long run.

#9: nebula projector

Nebula Capsule | $278 | Amazon | Promo code 4CAPSULE

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

Advertisement

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $280 on Amazon with promo code 4CAPSULE, which is about $70 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

#10: under armour sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

What better way to enjoy the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet. Use the code UASPRING20 and pick up workout shirts, shorts, leggings, and more while the brand marks down spring workout gear to get you ready to actually be outside (weather-permitting).