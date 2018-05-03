Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: 30% off world market

If you’re a fan of World Market, today is going to be a very good day. Almost everything on their site is 30% off. That includes furniture, rugs, wall art, kitchen gear, bedding, bath stuff, and more. They even have a good pretty good selection of Mother’s Day gifts, like clothing, jewelry, and decor. Plus, orders over $65 ship for free. Just be sure to enter promo code MEMBERSONLY at checkout.

They also carry a lot of hard-to-find international foods and beverages, which you save 10% on today. Use the same MEMBERSONLY promo code.

Find all the exclusions and more details here. Happy digging!

#2: qi chargers

RAVPower’s HyperAir Qi charging pad is one of the few models out there to support 7.5W iPhone charging (iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X only), and you can save $10 on it today with promo code NEWRP034.

To be clear, there are a lot of Qi pads that support 10W charging for certain Android devices, but iPhones require a very specific frequency to enable their maximum charging speed of 7.5W, and this is one of the most affordable compatible pads we’ve seen.

#3: klipsch speakers

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great powered monitors by any measure (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and when you aren’t using them as part of a home theater setup, they also work with Bluetooth directly, so you can also just connect your phone wirelessly for a quick listening session without any dongles or receivers.



For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJAUD9. Just be sure you see Roberts LP as the seller.

#4: projector screen

It’s not exactly the simplest or cheapest outdoor activity you can pursue, but nothing beats spending a summer night outside, watching a movie on a big projector screen. If you’ve already got the projector handy, this 120" screen has never been cheaper.

#5: echo shows

With its built-in and seamless video chat feature, the Amazon Echo Show works best in pairs, and if you buy one today, you can get a second for just $80.



All you have to do is add two of them to your cart, and you’ll see a $150 discount applied automatically.

#6: wine tumblers

These 12 ounce insulated tumblers are perfect for having a glass of wine by the pool, and you can pick one up for just $14 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Constructed of double walled stainless steel with interior copper cladding for extra insulation, they’ll keep drinks hot or cold for hours on end. You can also choose from a bunch of different colors, including wood grain.



Today’s price is actually $2 less than the smaller, 8 ounce model, but it’s only available today, and could sell out early.

#7: LEGO millennium falcon

Update: Back in stock!

LEGO’s 7500+ piece Millennium Falcon set will give you at least a long weekend’s worth of enjoyment while you build it, plus a lifetime as the best hunk of junk on your memorabilia shelf (it’s a deep shelf, right?).

It’s been out of stock for quite some time (hence the $1,000+ going rate on eBay), but if you activate hyperdrive and set a course for Amazon, you can snag it for its $800 MSRP right now.

#8: 15% off herman miller

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have one chair, table, or bed that you’ve just been dying to get your hands on, everything they sell is 15% off today, so you won’t find a better chance to splurge.



The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. If you’re looking for something a little less heavy, the Setu is an awesome task chair, and the Eames is of course, timeless.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting here drooling over the Noguchi coffee table. Find me on Venmo if you want to donate to the cause. They only offer this sale twice a year, and otherwise don’t really do any discounts, so put that tax refund to good use.

#9: crawl

Crawl [PC] | $7 | Chrono.gg

Crawl is a script-flipping dungeon crawler game that’s ostensibly a co-op experience, though it might not actually feel that way. Kotaku explains:



In Crawl, up to three players possess a dungeon’s monsters, while a solo player takes the role of a human. Enemies can include skeletons, dragons, flaming demons or hazards around a room such as catapults. The human defends himself across dozens of rooms in a roguelike dungeon. Whichever enemy player gets the last hit on the hero becomes the hero instead.

That means while you’re working with your other teammates to defeat the solo human player, you’re also trying to outmaneuver them to become the solo player yourself. It’s fun! You should try it!

Get it on Steam today via Chrono.gg for just $7, down from its usual $15.

#10: switch controllers

Friends don’t let friends play Mario Kart multiplayer with a single Joy-Con turned sideways. If you actually want to enjoy Switch multiplayer games, you’ll need some extra controllers. Real ones. And these wired models from PDP are both down to their lowest prices today. They’re the exact same controller, but the black one only comes with one face plate, while the Mario and Luigi box set includes two, though in all likelihood, you’ll only ever use one of them.



If you’d rather stick with first party peripherals, or just don’t want to deal with wires, the official Pro controller is also on sale for $59.