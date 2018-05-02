Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: instant pot ultra

Graphic: Shep McAllister

<Blows into bugle> Attention, everyone. The best Instant Pots you can buy are on sale, if you hurry. You should buy one.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. For a limited time (probably very limited), the 6 qt. version is on sale for $40 off, bringing it to within $10 of the price of the regular model.

We saw a similar deal on the 3 qt. model yesterday, and it was gone within hours.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

#2: Standing desk riser

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours per day (editor’s note: don’t stand at your desk for eight hours per day), today’s Amazon Gold Box has a couple of deals just for you.



Advertisement

These 35" and 42" risers from iMovr aren’t the cheapest we’ve seen, but they do have a few features that you won’t find on most competing products, including compatibility with monitor arms, a tilting keyboard tray that encourages better wrist positioning, and even an included standing desk mat. Trust me, you’re going to want the standing desk mat.

Today’s prices are both all-time lows, but they’re only available today, and could sell out early.

#3: our readers’ favorite router

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $136 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



Advertisement

The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

#4: alaskan airlines sale

Photo: Iler Stoe ( Unsplash)

Feel like getting out of town, but don’t know where yet? Check out Alaska Airlines’ latest flight sale, with one-way tickets starting at $54 from dozens of cities. I clicked around a few random deals, and the lowest prices were available for a surprising amount of dates, so you should be able to find a deal that fits your schedule.



Note: If the link doesn’t work, try pausing your ad blocker.

#5: 200GB of storage

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you need a lot of extra space for your Nintendo Switch, GoPro, or smartphone, SanDisk’s massive 200GB microSD card is back down to $63 on Amazon today. It’s been cheaper a few times in the past, including during a Gold Box deal last week, but this deal is still a few bucks less than usual, if you’re in the market.



#6: wireless earbuds

Photo: Anker

Anker’s most impressive entry in the true wireless headphone market is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen since they were on Kickstarter.



Advertisement

You can read our impressions of the Zolo Liberty+ over on Gear, but here are some highlights:

3.5 hour battery, plus a charging case with enough power for 48 hours of playback.

Transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise.

Customizable EQ settings.

Bluetooth 5.0 for a stable connection.

All you have to do is use promo code LIBERTYZ at checkout to save a whopping $40. That’s $10 better than the last deal we saw, back before Valentine’s Day.

#7: wake-up Light

Update: This is now listed at $122, but it’s still a very good deal.

If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a wake-up light, the gist is that the light turns on and gradually brightens for 30 minutes prior to your alarm going off. This sunrise simulation usually won’t wake you up, but it will jog you out of deep sleep and get you ready to wake up, so you don’t feel like garbage for half the morning. I’ve owned one for years now, and I swear by it.



Advertisement

In addition to the cool, donut-like design, the high end Philips Somneo includes tons of lighting options, built-in white noise, a breathing relaxation mode that you can use when going to sleep at night, a USB charging port for your phone, and a bunch of wake-up sounds. The best feature though? <Music from a heavenly choir rains down from the sky> An eight hour battery backup so a power outage won’t mess up your alarm! Finally! Its price has been falling precipitously over the last few weeks, and it’s now down to $119. Prior to this month, it rarely dropped below $160.

#8: shari’s berries

Screenshot: Shari’s Berries

Is it cliché? Sure, a little. But what mom wouldn’t want to get a bunch of fancy chocolate-covered berries for Mother’s Day?



Advertisement

From now until the big day, you can save 25% off any $39+ order from Shari’s Berries when you use our special link. The discount will work sitewide, but you’ll find their mother’s day selection here, which is a good place to start.

Arrangements that start over $39 will show the discount by default, but you can add on cards, ribbons, or a box of cake balls to some of the cheaper options to get over the discount threshold.

#9: socks!

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Okay, so socks aren’t the most fun thing to buy, but when it comes to technical materials and form factors, it can be a jungle out there. What style is best for hiking compared to rock climbing? Do you even need socks if you’re fishing? Backcountry’s 20% off sale lets you decide what kinds of socks you need from brands like Smartwool, Darn Tough, Pendleton and more.

#10: sea of thieves

Screenshot: Amazon

If the pirate’s life is for you, Sea of Thieves is down to $44 on Amazon, the lowest price we’ve seen so far. Just make sure you have some other sailors in your squad, because it’s not much fun playing by yourself.