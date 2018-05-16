Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: two wireless headphones deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

V-Moda’s design language is unmistakable, and not everyone’s cup of tea, but there’s no denying that they make really great headphones. The Crossfade 2 Wireless over-ears are virtually indestructible, can run in both wireless and wired mode, and pack in massive 50mm drivers that should sound terrific no matter what you’re listening to. For a limited time, they’re down to $201 on Amazon, an all-time low, and over $100 less than usual.

Photo: Amazon

Update: This deal is back in stock, if you missed it earlier in the month.

Plantronics’ BackBeat Sense SE wireless on-ears look great, sound great, and run for up to 18 hours on a charge; all good things. But the coolest feature here, especially at a low $48 price point, is a suite of sensors that automatically pauses your music when you take the headphones off your ears, and starts it up again once you put them back on. Use promo code KINJASE at checkout to save.

Note: We posted a deal on very similar headphones a few weeks ago for a few bucks less, but this model has a splashproof coating which the last deal lacked.

#2: hirise chargers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your favorite mobile devices are worthy of a throne, and you won’t find a better one than Twelve South’s HiRise Deluxe.



Advertisement

Unlike many docks with built-in (and breakable) connectors, this incorporates either an included Lightning or MicroUSB cable, meaning you can swap them out as necessary. And despite its minimalist aesthetic, it’s strong enough to support even the largest tablets. Hell, one of the promo photos shows it holding an Apple Magic Keyboard.

$30's the best price we’ve ever seen, and if Twelve South’s listing sells out, Amazon’s $34 price tag would also be an all-time low.

#3: tankless water heater

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Fans of Breaking Bad might consider tankless water heaters to be ostentatious displays of wealth, but they’re actually more affordable than you might think, especially in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Advertisement

Two sizes of EcoSmart’s well-reviewed tankless heaters are included in the sale. The 11 model can pump hot water to two sinks and a shower at the same time (or possibly just two sinks if you live somewhere cold), while the 27 can provide effectively unlimited hot water to all but the largest mansions.

Tankless water heaters never run out of hot water, since they heat the water on demand, so you can indulge yourself with a longer shower every now and then. That also means that in most cases, they’ll be more energy efficient too, since they aren’t continuously heating a large tank of water that you may or may not be using.

Today’s prices are all-time lows, but they’re only available today, or until sold out.

#4: portable air conditioner

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Roll in one of these Delonghi portable air conditioner units in your bedroom, living room, garage, or anywhere else that might need a little extra cooling this summer. You can grab a refurbished one for around $220 from this one-day-only Woot sale.

Advertisement

Portable is funny term for these. Yes, they do roll, but you’re probably not going to want to move it around everyday since you’ll have to connect it to a window and power source. That being said, it is a whole lot easier than moving a window unit.

The 12,000 BTU model is ideal for cooling rooms up to 350 square feet. There’s also a 11,000 BTU model on sale, but it’s only $6 cheaper, so you might as well go with the more powerful model.

#5: st. Kitts vacation

Photo: Hyatt

If you haven’t made your summer vacation plans yet, may I suggest St. Kitts?



The brand new Park Hyatt St. Kitts is running a pretty incredible promotion right now, as first noticed by The Points Guy, that offers your fourth night free, plus a $300 resort credit per person, which you can spend on spa treatments, meals, and more during your stay.

Advertisement

All you have to do is search for a 4+ night stay on the hotel’s site, and be sure you’re selecting a room from the “4th Night Free With Credit” tab. This tab averages out the price of the four nights, including the free one, so if you see a room for $300 (which seems to be the going rate for a standard room), you’ll pay $1,200 plus tax for a four night stay, not $900. That same room would normally sell for $400 per night to non-Hyatt rewards members, but it seems like members get cheaper rates in the range of $340.

That’s a pretty great deal on its face for one of Hyatt’s nicest properties, but the $300 resort credit is what really makes this deal incredible. That credit is per person, not per room, so if you brought three other people with you, you’d get nearly as much value in resort credit as what you spent on the room. Just be sure you’re entering the correct number of guests when you search for availability.

As always, we recommend paying for your stay with a travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred or Reserve, or the Amex Platinum, which will net you a ton of valuable points, plus extra benefits like trip delay insurance and airport lounge access on your way to the island.

#6: die hard christmas

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I realize it’s May, but this illustrated Die Hard Christmas book is a great read all year long, and at $10, it’s never been cheaper. Even if it lives in your Christmas decoration storage box for the next six months, it could still be worth grabbing with this sale.

#7: fender guitar bundles

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If learning to play guitar has been on your bucket list, here’s the excuse you need. For either $90 or $100 (the $100 bundle includes a few extra accessories), you’ll get an acoustic fender guitar plus six months of Fender Play, the company’s digital lesson subscription program. Fender Play goes for $50 on its own, so this is one of the cheapest guitars you’re ever likely to see.



Advertisement

Note: The sale also includes an electric guitar bundle, but it seems like it will sell out very soon.

#8: anker powerport

Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of USB chargers has long been a reader favorite, and today, you can get a model with five ports (two of which are Quick Charge 3.0 ports) for $27. That’s a port for your phone, your tablet, your smart watch, your Bluetooth headphones, and your e-reader. Just use promo code ANKERQC3 at checkout to save.

#9: pen holder planter

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We love Kikkerland’s tiny concrete desk planters, and this pen holder model is down to an all-time low $13 today on Amazon. It doesn’t include a plant, so you’ll need to pick that out separately, but I’d avoid cacti for reasons that should be obvious.

#10: dishwasher detergent

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You need dishwasher detergent anyway, so you might as well buy it on sale. While supplies last, Amazon’s offering a $3 coupon on this 68-pack bag of Finish Quantum tabs, bringing it down to $11 when you combine with Subscribe & Save savings.