#1: grilling sale

It’s officially barbecue season, but if you don’t have the right equipment to host a cookout, you can grab whatever you need from this one-day Amazon Cuisinart sale.



The biggest theme of the sale is portable, tabletop grills, and there are a lot of them, including charcoal and gas options starting at just $19. There’s even a tabletop pizza oven, if that’s your thing.

I suspect the most popular items though will be the smokers, which are so hot right now. Both a 36" propane and 18" charcoal vertical smoker are included for around $100.

And even if you already have a grill you’re happy with, you may want to grab Cuisinart’s deluxe grilling accessory set for $33, which is about $10 less than usual.

You can head over to Amazon to see all of the deals, but remember that they’re only available today, so don’t let this sale overcook.

#2: graphics card

If you have a small PC case and/or a small budget, but still want to play new PC games at reasonably high settings, the NVIDIA GTX 1060 is the graphics card for you. Get EVGA’s 3GB version for $230 on Amazon today, which isn’t an all-time low, but it’s a very good deal for this era of crypto-inflated GPU prices.

#3: delta shower head

The shower head that came preinstalled in your home or apartment is probably terrible, but if you don’t have the cash to upgrade it to a Delta In2ition, the Delta 75152 is a fantastic option for just $17 after you clip the 15% coupon.



Aside from a single switch that toggles between 2.5 and 1.85 gallons per minute, this showerhead doesn’t have any notable features to speak of. But I can tell you from years of experience that its water coverage is beyond excellent. Each of the four valves uses Delta’s H2Okinetic system to agitate the water and create a full, perfectly dispersed wall of water, rather than four individual streams. It’s a difficult sensation to describe, but I absolutely recommend you try it for yourself, especially at this price.



#4: wayfair summer sale

If you have any furniture you’ve been anxious to replace, you can save up to 70% off home goods from this huge Wayfair Summer Sale. Peruse their bed and bath discounts, home decor selection, outdoor gear, and more, and you’re sure to find at least a couple things you like. Just remember, shipping is free on any orders over $49.

#5: philips norelco multigroomer

The Philips Norelco Multigroom is actually three shaving tools in one: A beard trimmer, a hair cutter, and a body groomer. No matter what you’re using it for, you get your choice of 17 different length settings, and a battery that lasts for over an hour per charge. Today’s $40 deal is about $10-$20 less than usual, and the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

#6: action camera

Xiaomi has long been known as a quality tech brand in China, and now its specced-out 360 action cam has trickled over stateside, and we’ve got a $70 promo code.



The Xiaomi Sphere Camera includes two Sony sensors that capture video at 3456×1728 at 30 frames per second, and stitches them together into a full 360 immersive video or photo. It’s also water resistant for your outdoor adventures, includes a mini tripod, and and features six axis electronic stabilization to smooth out your action shots.

If you want to get a sense of how it looks, check out this sample video in Chrome or on your phone. You should be able to spin it around and see all around. Also, I want to go to wherever it was shot.

The camera is normally priced at $300, but you can save $70 today with promo code 70SCMTTS.

#7: free google home mini

If there’s anything you need to buy from eBay this week, be sure to add a Google Home Mini to your cart with $150 or more in other goods, and you’ll get it for free with promo code PFREEMINI. Almost anything you can buy on eBay is eligible for the $150 spending threshold, except for gift cards, paper money, and real estate.



#8: char-griller

Update: Back in stock for $255, if you missed it earlier this month.

If you want a Big Green Egg charcoal grill, but don’t want to cash in your 401(k) to buy one, this Char-Griller alternative is down to $255 on Amazon today, the best price in months.



The Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker features a 306 square inch cast iron cooking surface (which is most similar to the $829 large Big Green Egg), and traps heat inside a heavily-insulated stainless steel body. For those of you that follow Drew Magary’s culinary adventures, this is the grill he used to become a big bad smokeboy.

Obviously, this isn’t the “real thing,” but the consensus among Amazon reviewers is that it’s at least nearly as good, which sounds like a decent compromise considering it’s less than 1/4 of the price, and comes with a stable cart and folding shelves, both of which you’d need to buy separately with the Egg.

#9: xbox one sale

If you’re in the market for an Xbox One, today features the best collection of console deals that we’ve seen in some time.



The highlight here is the ultra-powerful Xbox One X for $400 with promo code ALT85. Just note that you’ll have to be signed into a Rakuten account for the code to work.

If you don’t need the latest and greatest, Amazon’s also taking $50 off the 1TB Sea of Thieves and PUBG Xbox One S bundles.

#10: amazonbasics marker

Amazon makes everything now, and that includes their own knock-off Sharpies. Today, you can get 24 of these AmazonBasics permanent markers for just $5 - that’s just 20 cents per marker.

Just to note, this set is an add-on item, so it needs to ship with a $25+ order.