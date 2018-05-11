Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: philips hue lights

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you’re just starting your Philips Hue collection, or just have a few more light fixtures that need to be upgraded, Amazon’s running an unprecedented sale on refurbished Hue lights, today only.



Head over to Amazon to see all the products on sale, or check out this post with our recommendations.

#2: nest smart thermostat

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $130 from Verizon, which is the best price we’ve seen outside of a short-lived $110 deal on Woot.

#3: adjustable standing desk

So you want to try a standing desk in 2018, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours a day...what do you do? You buy a discounted monitor riser, and sit or stand whenever you feel like it. Just don’t be too smug about it.

These risers arrive fully assembled, and just sit on top of your existing desk. Put your monitor(s) on the top shelf, your keyboard and mouse on the bottom, and use the integrated spring system to raise the entire setup from a sitting to standing position within seconds. I own a very similar product from Varidesk (which was much more expensive, by the way), and I absolutely love it.

The ED-258 has enough space on top for two large monitors, and an oversized keyboard and mouse area too, so you can fit even the most obnoxiously large mechanical keyboard. $160 is the best price we’ve seen, and $40 less than the last time we posted it, but it’s only available today.

#4: battery pack

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are precious few battery packs out there with USB-C power delivery, and this 26,500mAh model from Aukey is one of the biggest and most affordable we’ve seen.



In addition to the two standard USB output ports, the USB-C port works as both an input and high-speed output port that can charge a 12" MacBook at full speed. It’s pretty huge, but 26,500mAh should be enough juice to power your devices for hours or days on end. Just be sure to use promo code FORMOMP7 at checkout to get it for $56.

#5: delta 2-in-1 shower head

One of the easiest home upgrades you can make is replacing that crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. This Delta two-in-one was ranked as your absolute favorite, and is down to just $80 today, a new all-time-low price. I bought this exact shower head last year, and it’s been worth every penny. You (probably) shower everyday, might as well make it as enjoyable as possible.

#6: thermoworks sitewide sale

Image: ThermoWorks

If you haven’t bought one of our readers’ favorite meat thermometer, the Thermapen yet, today is good day to change that. And while you’re over there, you might as well fill your cart with a bunch of other ThermoWorks stuff because everything is 15% off.

You can pick up a smaller probe thermometer, a thermometer specially designed for meat smokers, this extra big, extra loud timer, or a whole bunch of highly-rated kitchen gadgets for the foodies in your life.

Why are they hosting something called the “Start of Spring sale” in May, essentially the summer? I have no clue. They’re thermometer makers, not meteorologists.

#7: camera-equipped drone

If you’ve caught drone fever, but don’t have hundreds of dollars to spend on a DJI Phantom, Amazon will sell you a basic camera-equipped quadcopter today for just $24.



It should go without saying that this isn’t a professional tool by any means. The camera only shoots 720p, and the results look like something that might have come out of a 2009-era smartphone (here’s a sample video). But hey, it’s a camera in the sky for under $25, who can complain?

#8: smart scale

If you want to keep track of your summer weight loss goals, Anker’s ultra-popular Bluetooth smart scale is back on sale today.

In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the Eufy BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $35, one of the best prices we’ve seen.

#9: lego sets

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Clear off some table space and build these two architectural feats brick by brick. Both the Eiffel Tower and the Chicago Skyline are at their best prices in six months, just $29 and $32 respectively.

#10: Tools

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $17 tool kit has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including a suction cup, spudgers, and of course, tons of tiny screwdrivers. Just leave the battery replacements to Apple, though.

Use promo code OHUHU32O at checkout to save.