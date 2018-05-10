Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

#1: thermos sale

You can keep your food and drinks hot all day with big savings on Thermos products, today only.



Inside the Gold Box, you’ll find Thermos’ iconic king travel tumbler, food jars, water bottles, and even the best-selling beverage can insulator at an all-time low of just $6. These prices are only available today though, so get your orders in before these deals cool off.

#2: daSH CAM

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s Roav dash cam has been a hit with our readers, but today you can save big on the newer Pro model.



Everything covered in our review of the original still applies here, but the Pro upgrades the resolution from 1080p to 2560x1440, and bundles in a 32GB microSD card so you don’t have to provide your own. Just think, your crazy dash cam footage could be the next to be featured on Jalopnik.

#3: 8qt instant pot

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The six quart Instant Pot Ultra is no longer $50 off, but if you were holding out for a deal on the family-sized eight quart model, Amazon just rolled out a $20 clippable coupon.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

Obviously, this isn’t quite as good a deal as we saw earlier this week on the smaller version, but $160 is a match for the best price we’ve seen on the supersized model.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

#4: macbooks

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2016 for $1000 today on Amazon from Amazon today, equipped with an upgraded 512GB SSD. The equivalent 2017 model purchased from Apple today would cost $600 more.

Again, this computer is a couple years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen. I have this exact model model as my work computer, and I’m happy with it, especially when I travel.

Amazon’s run a few previous Gold Boxes on MacBooks, but those were the 2015 model, and they were refurbished. These should be a bit faster, and they’re brand new.

#5: playstation plus membership

The days of $40 PlayStation Plus sales are mostly behind us, so if your membership is set to expire soon, you may want to pick up another year for $48, or 20% below retail.

#6: indochino sale

Graphic: Indochino

Update: Today’s the last day of the sale, so get your orders in. You can submit your measurements later.

Wedding season is in full swing, and you can look your best with a custom-tailored suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company by a wide margin. For a limited time, grab any suit from their Spring 2018 collection for $349 with promo code KINJA18. That deal is exclusive to our readers, and a better price than you’d find anywhere else on these styles.



Note: The suits say $369 on the deal page, but the promo code will grant you an additional discount at checkout.

If you aren’t familiar with Indochino, this isn’t like buying a suit off the rack; it’s tailored just for you. But if you don’t have time to take your measurements right this minute, you can check out now and submit your measurements later, which makes it very easy to gift a suit.

Having a suit that fits perfectly is great, but the little details Indochino lets you customize, from your jacket lapels to pocket flaps to accent stitching around your buttons, are where things get fun.

Learn how it works in this post.

#7: bias lights

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.

Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



This RGB strip includes a remote to change the color, and you can get it for $12 today with code YAD3U2HB. It’s designed for TVs up to 60", and if yours is smaller, you can actually cut the strip to length.

#8: IPHONE X BATTERY CASE

Photo: Amazon

If I have one complaint about my iPhone X, it’s that its battery life doesn’t quite match up to my old 7 Plus. If that’s been a hangup for you as well, ZeroLemon’s new case should just about double your battery life for just $25 with promo code 668T4RXO. Even at that low price, the case has Qi charging built in, so you’ll still be able to use your wireless charging pads.

#9: front pocket wallets

One day our wallets will be replaced by our phones and/or brain implants, but until then, you should probably carry the smallest wallet you can find. Kinzd makes a bunch of different styles of front pocket wallets for around $15, and you can save an extra 30% on all of them today with promo code 2F22XQNT. That should work on any style on this page.

#10: ti graphics cards

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Quick, before the cryptominers get them: NVIDIA is selling Founders Edition GTX 1070 and 1070 TI graphics cards for their $400 and $450 MSRPs, respectively. That’s way less than you’ll find from other retailers, which have been dominated by third party resellers for months.