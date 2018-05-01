Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: FREE ROKU WITH DIRECTV

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

Want to stream the NBA playoffs, or the reboot of Trading Spaces? They’re both included in the $35 base package of DIRECTV Now, and so is a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for a month.



This is similar to the Apple TV promotion (which is still active), except instead of paying for three months in advance, you’ll only have to pay for one. That’s like getting a $15 discount on the normally-$50 Roku Streaming Stick, plus a month of over-the-top cable access.

#2: soundcore mini

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s latest Bluetooth speaker is only about half the size of a soda can, but it’s totally submersible, runs for 15 hours on a charge, and can even form a wireless stereo pair if you buy two of them. Not bad for $30 (with promo code SDCORE66).



Advertisement

I own the original Soundcore Mini, and it’s surprisingly loud for its size. I’ve also found its battery life really is as good as advertised. With its added water resistance though, the Soundcore Mini 2 would make for an ideal shower speaker, or I could

#3: $200 DYSON

The Dyson V6 cordless vacuum is ideal for cleaning rugs, hardwood floors, car seats, ceilings, shelves...pretty much anything really, and you can get a refurb of the Animal version on Amazon today for $200, which is $10 more than we saw it on Woot recently, but still a good deal.

Advertisement

Compared to the standard V6, this model has 75% more brush head power to lift pet hair and other debris out of carpets and furniture. It also includes a motorized turbine tool for handheld use, which works miracles on fur-covered upholstery.



In case you missed it yesterday, the V7 Motorhead is also on sale for $249 brand new. Compared to the V6 Animal, it should be roughly as powerful, but its battery lasts longer. It does not, however, include the handheld turbine tool.

#4: kamodo kooker

Update: Back in stock for $255, if you missed it last week.

If you want a Big Green Egg charcoal grill, but don’t want to cash in your 401(k) to buy one, this Char-Griller alternative is down to $255 on Amazon today, the best price in months.



Advertisement

The Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker features a 306 square inch cast iron cooking surface (which is most similar to the $829 large Big Green Egg), and traps heat inside a heavily-insulated stainless steel body. For those of you that follow Drew Magary’s culinary adventures, this is the grill he used to become a big bad smokeboy.

Obviously, this isn’t the “real thing,” but the consensus among Amazon reviewers is that it’s at least nearly as good, which sounds like a decent compromise considering it’s less than 1/4 of the price, and comes with a stable cart and folding shelves, both of which you’d need to buy separately with the Egg.

#5: mother’s Day watches

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

In my opinion, a classic wristwatch still looks better than any smartwatch, any day. Today only, and just in time to have a greta heads start on Mother’s Day gits, pick up the a new timepiece from brands like Kate Sapde, Daniel Wellington, Timex, and more for men and women. But time’s a-tickin’ on this deal and these prices only last until the end of the day.

#6: xbox live gift card

Whether you prefer to buy your Xbox games digitally, or just occasionally need to buy DLC, it’s worth adding $100 to your Xbox Live wallet for just $85. Just be sure to log in to Rakuten account and use promo code SAVE15 at checkout to get the deal.

#7: 20% off soylent

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.



Advertisement

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). The 20% discount will apply to your first Subscribe & Save shipment, which you can always cancel after you get your first box.

Prices vary by flavor, but you can get 12 bottles of Vanilla for $26 with this deal, or a 2.3 pound tub of powdered Soylent for the same price.

#8: chemical guys Coupon

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Chemical Guys make some of the most popular car detailing products on the market, and Amazon’s currently taking 20% off several soaps, waxes, tire and glass cleaners, and more today. They’ve been running coupons on their cleaning products pretty often recently, but today’s sale also includes some of their popular brushes, towels, and sponges.

Advertisement

Just note that the prices listed on this page don’t include the discount, so you won’t see the deal until checkout.

#9: 500GB drive

Photo: Amazon

If you’re still using a computer that doesn’t run off an SSD, fix that today with an all-time low price on this 500GB drive from Crucial. It carries a stellar 4.6 star rating, and you could even turn it into a DIY portable SSD, if you felt so inclined

#10: Star wars PC games

Screenshot: Humble

May the 4th is upon us, and Humble’s celebrating with a galaxy-sized sale on Star Wars PC games. Save big on the likes of KOTOR, LEGO Star Wars, and The Force Unleashed, with an extra 10% off at checkout for Humble Monthly subscribers.



Advertisement

Have any favorites included in (or missing from) the sale? Drop them in the comments.