GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.

Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: 20% off Sitewide at eBay

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ebay’s flash coupons lately have been mostly limited to a handful of select sellers, today only, they’re bringing back a truly sitewide deal.



Promo code PSPRING20 will take 20% off nearly any $25+ eBay order (gift cards, real estate, and actual money are excluded, sadly), with a $100 savings cap. That includes everything from vacuums on Dyson’s official storefront (which are usually subject to a $50 savings cap), to video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, to that rare vintage comic book that you’ve been eyeing.

It’ll even work on today’s eBay deal of the day - a PlayStation VR Doom bundle with a bonus DualShock 4 and a copy of Resident Evil Biohazard.

A few other ideas:

#2: Weighted Blankets

15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $130 | Amazon

20 Pound Weighted Blanket | $160 | Amazon

Weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety, or at the very least keep you warm and cozy all winter long, and you can score all-time low prices on both a 15 and 20 pound model today on Amazon. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

#3: HEated Cushion

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A heated cushion...what’s the big deal, you say? Well, this one is powered by USB, meaning you can take it anywhere.



Advertisement

If your office is constantly kept too cold <cough>, plug this into your computer or any other USB port, and you have a heated seat. If you’re going to an outdoor sporting event, just bring along a USB battery pack, and you’ll have a warmer, softer seat. Sheets too cold? Plug this in at your nightstand and throw it under your covers before bed. It’s a dead simple device, but the fact that it doesn’t need a wall outlet makes it so much more versatile than the competition. Just use code MYNT2450 to save a few bucks at checkout.

Speaking of the competition, Amazon’s running a Gold Box deal on several PureRelief heating pads today as well. They’re all AC-powered, of course, but they do provide some extra options, and might be worth a look.

#4: $48 Action Cam

Photo: Amazon

The original reader-favorite Yi action cam has spawned an entire product line, and the new entry level model just got its biggest discount yet.



The Yi Discovery lacks the electronic image stabilization of the more expensive Yi Lite, and can only take 8 MP stills compared to 16 MP, but they both shoot 4K/20 and 1080/60 footage, and at just $48 with promo code FBYFC3CQ, the Discovery is worth checking out if you just need a rugged camera that can handle the basics.

#5: Pier 1 Sitewide Sale

Pier1 Imports is running a sitewide sale this weekend with the classic buy more, save more model. You’ll save $15 off any $100 purchase, $40 off any $200 purchase, and $100 off any $400 purchase.

Advertisement

So, fill your basket with Easter decor, furniture, rugs, and bedding, because everything on their site is part of the sale, including already-discounted items. Just use code GETMORE at checkout to see the savings.

#6: Magnetic Phone Stand

Graphic: Amazon

If you already use a magnetic smartphone car mount, you can put that plate behind your phone to use at your desk with UGREEN’s gorgeous stand. Normally $11-$12, you can get it for just $9 with promo code PAQCE2CP today. I have a similar product sitting on my desk right now, and absolutely love it.



#7: Nail Guns

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you do a lot of DIY work around the house, investing in both brad and finishing nail guns will save you a ton of time compared to swinging a hammer, and you can get a set with both for $400 in today’s Amazon Gold Box.



Just to hammer home how good a deal that is, these would set you back $600 if you purchased them separately at Amazon’s current prices. But this deal is only available today, and could very well sell out early.

#8: 25% Off REI Clearance

It’s that awkward time of year where the weather ping pongs between pleasant and Hoth, but you’ll be prepared to go outside no matter the conditions with this rare REI clearance sale. From now until March 19, you’ll get an extra 25% off anything in the site’s sale section, no code needed.

Advertisement

There’s a lot to sort through here, but options include reader-favorite Smartwool socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer coats, and a lot more. Drop your suggestions in the comments below!

#9: Pet Seat Cover

Clip in one of these removable pet seat covers, and make your backset a little more comfortable for your pup. It will keep all of the shedding from getting on your actual seats, and discourage your dog from jumping in lap mid-trip. You’ll pay just $18 with promo code RE82YHT7.

#10: Bob’s Burgers Monopoly

You won’t have to avoid Mr. Fischoeder’s rent money requests after you buy this Bob’s Burger Monopoly game, because today’s price of $29 is the lowest ever.