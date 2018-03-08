GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: massage sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s a stressful time for a lot of us, but you can practice a little self care at home with these discounted massaging products from Zyllion, on sale today only.



Options range from massaging pillows, to foam rollers, to foot massagers, and more, all marked down to great low prices. It’s a whole lot cheaper than paying for a masseuse, and it’s a lot less embarrassing than using the massage chairs at your mall’s Brookstone. A few of our favorites are in this post, but head over to Amazon to see the full selection.

#2: anker powerlines

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s PowerLine+ cables are nylon-braided, ultra-durable, and just feel awesome to use, and you can save on either a single Lightning cable (with a cool pouch) or two USB 3.0 to USB-C cables today. Just be sure to note the promo codes, and remember that these deals are only available on the red cords.

#3: computer/gaming chiar sale

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a new computer chair, Amazon has over a dozen options on sale today in the Gold Box.



Advertisement

A lot of these are unapologetically gaming chairs, with colorful accents and aggressive contours, but several are available in standard, office-friendly black as well. We’ve posted this Essentials by OFM gaming chair a few times in the past for around $66, and it’s been a hit with our readers, and it’s only $59 as part of this sale.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so get off your butt and make your selection.

#4: iphone x battery case

Photo: Amazon

If I have one complaint about my iPhone X, it’s that its battery life doesn’t quite match up to my old 7 Plus. If that’s been a hangup for you as well, ZeroLemon’s new case should just about double your battery life for just $24 with promo code 7BZM54BB. Even at that low price, the case has Qi charging built in, so you’ll still be able to use your wireless charging pads.

#5: pivoting hand vacuum

Your stick vacuum won’t do you any good on shelves, in small closets, or in your car, but a small hand vacuum can make up the difference. This 20V Pivot vacuum runs on a lithium battery, and as the name suggest, its head pivots to help you reach every nook and cranny, including the awkward spaces under your car seats. Just note that this price is only available today, or until sold out.

#6: reader-favorite thermometer

You can get our readers’ favorite meat thermometer for $63, as long as you don’t mind that the box has been opened. You guys love the Classic Thermapen because it displays the temperature in 2 - 3 seconds and is crazy accurate.



Advertisement

What does Open Box mean? According to the website, Open Box items include sales demos, customer returns, cosmetic seconds, slightly damaged packaging, and refurbished units. But, they do include all the usual instructions, calibration certificate, and a full warranty.

They have a couple of colors to pick from, but supply is limited, so don’t wait for this deal to cool down.

#7: wi-fi range extender

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $24, why not give this one a try? Just clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

#8: Millenium falcon lego set

Update: Back in stock from LEGO.com.

LEGO’s 7500+ piece Millennium Falcon set will give you at least a long weekend’s worth of enjoyment while you build it, plus a lifetime as the best hunk of junk on your memorabilia shelf (it’s a deep shelf, right?).

Advertisement

It’s been out of stock for quite some time (hence the $1,000+ going rate on eBay), but if you activate hyperdrive and set a course for LEGO.com, you can snag it for its $800 MSRP right now.

#9: under armour outlet

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months. These are already on sale by virtue of being in the Outlet section, but promo code MARCH20 will take an extra 20% off at checkout.

#10: egg-shaped drone

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tired: Easter eggs.



Wired: Flying eggs.

Marked down to $18, today only.