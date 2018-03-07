GIF

We see a lot of deals around the web over on Kinja Deals, but these were our ten favorites today.



Head over to our main post for more deals, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook to never miss a chance to save. You can also join our Kinja Deals Community Facebook group to connect with your fellow deal hunters.

#1: SOYLENT SAMPLE BOX

Philips OneBlade + 2 Replacement Blades | $33 | Amazon | After $10 coupon

We didn’t think Philips OneBlade deals could get better than the $17 price tag we saw around Black Friday, but I think this actually has it beat.

Amazon’s currently listing the OneBlade plus two replacement blades (a $25 value) for just $33 after a $10 coupon is applied at checkout. That’s $2 less than the regular price of the OneBlade by itself, with no replacements.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

#2: klipsch speakers

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great-sounding powered monitors (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and you can use them both as Bluetooth speakers for music from your phone and high end bookshelf speakers for your home theater.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJA17K. Just be sure you see Roberts LP as the seller.

In a complete coincidence, Amazon is also running a Gold Box deal on Klipsch’s The Three Play-Fi tabletop stereo system, which includes a built-in subwoofer. It’s refurbished, but only $340, or $160 less than buying it new.

#3: vpn service

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

#4: oled tv

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1500 today on MassDrop ($100 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



Advertisement

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

#5: blunt umbrellas

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code 5W355TSY

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $48 | Amazon | Promo code 5W355TSY

Even if you aren’t caught up in the latest bomb cyclone in the northeast, April showers will be upon us soon, so you might want to invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code 5W355TSY.



Advertisement

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic and the portable Blunt Metro The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.

#6: anker soundbuds

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $21, or $5 less than usual.

Advertisement

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.



#7: xbox wireless controller

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $39 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. This is the newest model with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter.

#8: messenger bag

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Pick it up for just $37.

#9: mini surge protector

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This miniature surge protector and USB charging hub accomplishes something all too rare for this sort of product: It gets out of the way. Its AC prongs and its AC outlet rotate independently of each other, meaning the surge protector itself and whatever you choose to plug into it can be arranged in whatever fashion makes the most sense.

Advertisement

That makes it ideal for hotel rooms, which often give you a single nightstand outlet with about an inch of clearance. Promo code 686KINJA knocks the price down to $9 today.

#10: under-desk elliptical

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you fill out your TPS reports. This typically sells for over $100 on Amazon, but it’s just $80 today on Woot, with free shipping for Prime members.