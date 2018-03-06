GIF

#1: Soylent sample box

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re curious to give Soylent a try, but don’t want to commit, this Amazon Sample Box is for you.



Pay $6 up front for three bottles (a cacao, a vanilla, and a Coffiest), and you’ll get a $6 credit to spend on a future Soylent purchase from Amazon. Even if you don’t end up using that credit though, $2 per bottle is a solid price, and this is the cheapest way to try multiple flavors.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Amazon’s also running a 25% coupon on full-sized Soylent orders, so you can stock up on your favorite flavor. More details below.

#2: over-ear headphones

Photo: Amazon

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJAU20 (must purchase from Roberts Camera via Amazon).



For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.

#3: trip to iceland

Image: Mahkeo (Unsplash)

If you want to get away next month for not a lot of money, Icelandair (via Travelzoo) is offering entire vacation packages (including roundtrip airfare) starting at just $599.



The Golden Circle and Iceland Spa package includes flights and checked baggage from several major US cities, three or more hotel nights, an excursion to several natural wonders (including Gullfoss Waterfall, pictured above), access to geothermally heated open air baths, and at least one day in Reykjavik to do whatever you want.

Prices will vary based on the hotel you choose, but the $599 dates and departures cities can be found at the top of this page. You can also go in May for not much more. To find the package, first select your departure city, then choose “Iceland City Break” from the Travel Type dropdown, then “Golden Circle & Iceland Spa” from the Package Name dropdown.

#4: robotic vacuum

Photo: Amazon

Shark already makes our readers’ favorite affordable vacuum, and now they make robotic vacuums too. The Shark ION ROBOT 750 features smart pathfinding, a self-cleaning brush roll, Wi-Fi, and even Alexa support, so you can order your floors cleaned with your voice as you leave the house.



The vacuum has sold for about $300-$350 since it was released last year, but today only in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can grab it for $260, an all-time low.

#5: jump starters

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, you can drive away with all-time low prices on a couple of car-focused product from Anker.



First up, Anker’s take on the jump starter battery is down to $60. At 9,000 mAh, it’s smaller than most of the competition, but can still provide up to 15 jumps on a full charge, assuming your engine is 2.8L or smaller. Nobody thinks they need one of these until their car is dead in their driveway and they’re late to an appointment, so it’s not a bad idea to keep it in your glove compartment.

Anker’s upgraded C1 Pro dash cam is also available for just $75. Everything covered in our review of the original C1 still applies here, but the Pro upgrades the resolution from 1080p to 2560x1440, and bundles in a 32GB microSD card so you don’t have to provide your own. Just think, your crazy dash cam footage could be the next to be featured on Jalopnik.

Just remember that these prices are both part of Amazon’s Gold Box, meaning they’re only available today, or until sold out.

#6: ghost paper stationery

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve posted deals on Ghost Paper’s unique notebooks with embossed lines before, and now, they make stationery too. Each set comes with 20 sheets of embossed line paper, plus 15 matching envelopes with subtle lines for addresses. Even if you aren’t much of a letter writer, these would be great to keep around to use as thank you notes.



There is a slight catch though: Due to a manufacturing issue, many of the cartons that they ship in have small tears. The envelopes and sheets themselves are in perfect condition (they sent me several packs to see for myself), but because of the slight defect, Ghost Paper is selling them for 50% off until they run out. Just add a set to your cart, and you’ll see the price drop from $20 to $10 at checkout.

#7: pocket-sized power bank

Photo: Amazon

Giant battery packs with capacity for days and three different types of USB ports have their place in the world, but you should also own a pocket-sized pack for quick charges on the go. This one from RAVPower has enough juice for about a full phone charge in most cases, and it’s only $5 today with promo code KJAPB335.

#8: knife sharpener

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve finally invested in some great knives, but they’ll still need a little tender loving care to keep them sharp. Linkyo’s electric knife sharpener boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 2,000 Amazon customers, and you can pick one up for $17 today after clipping the $6 coupon.

#9: vitamix blender

Photo: Amazon

Rarely under $400, you can buy this Vitamix 5200 for just $299 today. Our readers listed this blender as one of their favorites because it’s nearly impossible to break, and has the horsepower to cut through pretty much anything you throw in there. This is back down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen, so if you’ve ever thought about getting one, today is probably the best day to do it.

#10: wallets

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One day our wallets will be replaced by our phones, but until then, you should probably carry the smallest wallet you can find. Kinzd makes a bunch of different styles of front pocket wallets for about $11-$13v, and you can save an extra 30% on all of them today with promo code KINOFF30.