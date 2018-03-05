GIF

#1: Smart Light Bulbs

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get the tunable ones at a discount today.



These bulbs can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, but it can hit any flavor of white, from sunlight-simulating daylight to Edison-style warm white. It sounds like a small thing, but different shades of light can seriously boost your productivity, or help you relax when it’s almost time for bed. I own a ton of full RGB-capable Hue bulbs, but 99% of the time, I’m just tuning them to different temperatures of white, so this is all you really need.

#2: Discounted Kindles

Before too long, it’ll be warm enough to spend a day at the park or beach reading a book, so if you want to get your hands on a new Kindle e-reader, both the entry level model and the Paperwhite are on sale today for $20 off. My advice: Get the Paperwhite. It’s not that much more expensive, and it’s worth it just for the backlight, not to mention the sharper, higher contrast screen.



#3: Mesh Networking

If a regular Wi-Fi router isn’t sufficient to cover your entire home, TP-Link’s Deco M5 mesh system is on sale for just $163 today, the best price we’ve seen.

Rather than relying on a single base station to broadcast through your entire home, this system includes three routers that work together to form a mesh network that can fill up every nook and cranny of your home with sweet, sweet connectivity.

#4: True Wireless Earbuds

Anker’s new true wireless earbuds are solid entries into the burgeoning product category, and you can get a set for just $79 today with promo code ZOLOADS2.



We recently put up our impressions of both the Zolo Liberty and Liberty+ earbuds (only the cheaper Liberties are on sale today, sorry), but the gist is that they’re solid, fitness-friendly options at a lower price point than most other competitors. While the Liberty+ has a few features you won’t find on the Liberties, I actually preferred the lighter charging case you get with the cheaper model.

#5: SanDisk SSDs

Knock on wood, but SSD pricing seems like it might finally be recovering from a multi-year, worldwide NAND shortage. Upgrade your PC with a 250GB drive from SanDisk today for just $75, or go all out and get a terabyte for $230, both all-time low prices.



#6: Laundry Detergent

Putting aside the moral issues of giving teenagers one-click access to infinite, unregulated Tide Pods, this Dash Button is a really great deal. You just pay $2 for a Tide Dash Button, configure it to order your favorite detergent product, and you’ll get a $5 credit the first time you use it. That’s basically like a $3 discount on detergent.



#7: $50 Sperry’s

Boat shoe season may seem very far away from us at this point, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take advantage of Sperry’s deals. Right now, grab some shoes made for the open seas for just $50. Select boat shoes (and sneakers that are somehow being classified as boat shoes) are discounted with no code needed.

#8: Soylent

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). Clip the coupon to save 25% on your favorite flavor, or a variety pack to try several.

The original flavor also comes in powdered form now, which is also available with the aforementioned coupon.



#9: DJI Mavic Pro

DJI’s Mavic Pro quadcopter packs intelligent flight features and an amazing camera into an incredibly portable package, and you can get it for just $769 on Amazon today, easily the best price we’ve ever seen.



#10: 5K Monitor

Apple and LG teamed up to create one of the only 5K monitors on the market, and amazingly, one that can be driven by a single USB-C cable, if you have a compatible Mac. It’s tough to swallow (but honestly, not outrageously priced) at its usual $1300, but it’s a lot more tempting for $620 as a refurb.

