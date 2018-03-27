GIF

#1: 15% off ebay

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you missed out on the madness a week ago, eBay’s once again running a sitewide discount that you can use on almost everything.



Promo code PREPSPRING will take 15% off nearly any $25+ eBay order (gift cards, real estate, and actual money are excluded, sadly), with a $50 savings cap. That includes everything from video games from Best Buy’s eBay outlet, to Nintendo Switch consoles, to Dyson vacuums, to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live memberships, to that rare vintage comic book that you’ve been eyeing.

This sale wasn’t supposed to kick off until 4PM ET today, but I just tested it on a Nintendo Switch, and it brought it down to $246.

#2: foam mattresses

Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Lucid 10" and 12" hybrid foam mattresses to under $350. Choose between a bamboo charcoal and aloe vera infused mattress for moisture wicking, or hybrid mattress with a cooling latex layer on top.

Thinking about getting even more high-tech with your bed? Add a remote-controlled adjustable base to your new foam mattress and never have to fluff pillows to watch TV comfortably again.

#3: nike sale

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, over 4500 styles for all occasions are up to 40% off for both men and women, no code needed, as new year deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.

#4: 15% off hotel stays

If you have any trips on the horizon, you can save 15% on your choice of hotel stay through the end of the year with promo code TravelocitySpring15.



The asterisk here, and it’s a fairly big one, is that most major hotel chains (except Hyatt, notably) are excluded. But most cities have at least a couple of Hyatt properties, or you could use this as an excuse to try a cool boutique hotel that you might have otherwise missed. There are no blackout dates, but you will have to prepay for the room (you can cancel for a full refund), and your discount is capped at $75. Bon voyage!

#5: LOdge cast iron dutch oven

You love Lodge’s cast iron skillets, but have you tried their dutch oven? It’s only $32 on Amazon today, the best price in over a year. And while it’s an excellent dutch oven, its coolest feature is actually its lid. Just flip it over, and you’ve got yourself an extra cast iron skillet. That’s two great pieces of cookware for the price of one.

#6: $35 Drill

Photo: Amazon

A decent drill is something everyone should own, and this 20V Black & Decker is a great deal at just $35 in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Typically selling for $40-$60, the drill only weighs 2.5 pounds, and carries a solid 4.4 star review average.



Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, this price is only available today, or until sold out, so don’t get screwed out of a good deal

#7: sonicare electric toothbrush

Philips’ entry-level Sonicare Essence electric toothbrush has long been a reader favorite, and now Amazon’s running the best deal we’ve seen on the sequel, the Essence+.



The big improvement here is the brush head: Rather than the screw-on E-series heads (which have a tendency to collect sludge along the seam), the Essence+ uses standard Sonicare snap-on heads. The upshot is that you get a lot more choices: Philips sells seven different options for different budgets and brushing styles.

For a limited time, Amazon’s taking $10 off the brush’s $30 price tag. We’ve seen this $10 coupon before, but it’s usually subtracting from a $35-$40 starting price. Just note that you won’t see the final price until checkout.

#8: dictionary safe

For $12, you can own a real life book safe, just like the movies. The best part is that you don’t have to worry about someone stumbling upon it by mistake, because nobody actually uses printed dictionaries anymore.

#9 Assassin’s Creed Origins

Assassin’s Creed Origins is largely a return to form for the series, and you can pick it up for just $30 on Amazon today for both PS4 and Xbox One. At the very least, you can use it as an interactive museum of ancient Egypt.

#10: the original star trek

I still say that Star Trek (2009) is far and away the best Trek movie ever made, but for those of you that have a soft spot in your heart for the six original series films, head over to Amazon at warp factor 8 to get the box set for an all-time low $25.